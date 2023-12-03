Official beer of Gates-Schwab globalism: Dylan Mulvaney was an unmasking, not a misstep

Special to WorldTribune.com, December 3, 2023

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer @Schaeff55

If the transgender propaganda and Bill Gates backing didn’t clue you in already, the owners of Bud Light have a very strong case to make for being the Official Beer Makers of the globalist ruling progressive establishment.

As is well known by now, sales of Bud Light have been reeling since the beer ludicrously associated itself with female impersonator Dylan Mulvaney. Strangely enough (or is it?), the public relations disaster attracted the interest of billionaire Gates, who poured nearly $100 million into the company via a purchase of 1.7 million shares of stock.

It’s been a losing investment so far, if making money was what the multi-billionaire had in mind. Given his messianic elitist nature, of course, it is never just about money with Bill Gates.

Bud Light is owned by Belgian multinational behemoth AB InBev, the largest brewer in the world. AB InBev owns 500 popular brands, none of which deserve your hard-earned money.

It’s not just a matter of values. There are serious health concerns to ponder. The Gates-InBev marriage is no coincidence. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has funded Syngenta, an agrochemical company owned by ChemChina, a communist Chinese state-affiliated conglomerate with military ties that produces GMO seeds for corn and soybeans.

In 2014, AB InBev entered into a malting barley collaboration with Syngenta. “We’ve announced a winning combination today. Growers will be able to consistently achieve higher yields of top-quality malting barley, which will increase their incomes and help Anheuser-Busch InBev meet growing demand for its products,” Syngenta Chief Operating Officer John Atkin gushed.

Budweiser Bill Gates China Biotech Brew. Doesn’t that sound refreshing?

Ask yourself: Would you consume a beverage offered to you by the man who has openly stated he wants to drastically reduce world population?

AB InBev’s relationship with the tyrannical Chinese regime has grown by leaps and bounds in the years since.

In February, the corporation boasted that CEO Michel Doukeris was the first “global executive” to travel to Beijing to “visit China’s Minister of Commerce, Mr. Wang Wentao [and meet with] China’s central government after the lifting of [coronavirus] pandemic restrictions in China.”

Doukeris could barely contain his enthusiasm over AB InBev’s ever-growing presence inside communist China:

Mr. Doukeris emphasized China’s importance to AB InBev, noting that “one beer in four globally is consumed in China.” Since entering China in 1984, AB InBev has laid down significant roots in the country and invested more than 30B RMB [Chinese currency, $4.24 billion in US currency] (including direct investments and acquisitions). AB InBev brews beer at approximately 30 breweries across China and provides a diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands. AB InBev has also spared no efforts to fulfill its commitments to the Chinese market, while continually increasing its investment here.

Doukeris is a World Economic Forum Davos regular who before becoming CEO served as AB InBev’s man in Asia. Part of the job included living in China for seven years.

In March, he sat down for an interview with state-run media outlet China Daily:

The CEO, who lived in China between 2010 and 2017, said the company has used China as a source of inspiration for other markets and operations they have globally.

“Sometimes you see innovations in Asia and in China specifically that do not exist in other markets. So today, there is cross-learning that we adapt through the communities that we have inside the company,” he added.

Speaking of Davos, AB InBev as a company celebrates its direct working relationship with Klaus Schwab’s globalist elitist cartel. From a January 2022 post on its corporate website:

The world is at a critical inflection point as climate change, economic pressures and geopolitical issues threaten the sustainability of our future. Creating a more resilient world requires collaboration, and AB InBev joined in many of the critical conversations between public and private sectors at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Doukeris is not the only credentialed globalist in the executive suite. The AB InBev Foundation, which serves as the charity arm of the brewing goliath, is run by a man whose resume would fit seamlessly at a George Soros or Bill Gates-funded internationalist NGO.

Executive Director Sam Stephens’ corporate bio reads:

He serves on multiple committees and task forces for the United Nations and World Health Organization, frequently speaks at events on sustainable development topics, and is actively involved in global groups such as the World Economic Forum.

Stephens’ LinkedIn page is telling. The banner art is a chart of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which of course include the aggressive promotion of abortion worldwide under the benign heading “gender equality.” Here is how he describes his duties at the AB InBev Foundation:

Lead the global foundation and its efforts to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through grantmaking, investments, and partnerships across five pillars worldwide: public health, water, agriculture, entrepreneurship, and humanitarian response.

Why does a beer-maker feel the need to have an ardent globalist activist running its charitable arm?

Last week, Corporate Watch detailed the puzzling public renaissance enjoyed by 1980s Wall Street criminal Michael Milken and his ongoing close ties to his former right-hand man, Leon Black, who is best known for bankrolling notorious pedophile sex trafficker and almost certain intelligence-agent blackmailer Jeffrey Epstein.

AB InBev Foundation exec Sam Stephens was a featured speaker at a particularly disturbing session at the 2021 Milken Institute Global Conference titled “Charting a New Course for Global Leaders.” The discussion was hosted by big-box Harris Poll CEO John Gerzema. The emphasis was clearly on the need for multinational corporations to do their part in enacting global change. It deserves to be quoted at length:

The devastating arc of the coronavirus awakened society to structural inequalities, institutional and cultural biases, and ever-growing gaps in income, education, health, and opportunity. In our inaugural study last year, the pandemic exposed deficits in leadership, governance, and political, social, and economic policy.

As Harris Poll data revealed, people increasingly want companies to help solve social challenges where governments are failing. Now, as an uneven recovery begins, how can business make a real difference? What new leadership skills and competencies are required? And how do they co-exist with running a company, fostering innovation, and delivering value to shareholders and stakeholders?

Building on robust global research and insight from 2020, the Milken Institute’s Listening Project examined the post-pandemic priority issues of global citizenry to identify the types of business leaders we need to drive growth and foster a more just world.

This is the atmosphere that directly spawned the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco.

AB InBev’s 2019 Annual Report echoes this belief that giant corporations have a mandate to promote social change (see page 20 of pdf):

The global reach of our brands gives us significant opportunity to drive positive change in culture. In 2019, we celebrated LGBTQ+ Pride in more than 10 countries around the world. In the US, Bud Light released special edition rainbow bottles, with proceeds going to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD). Our SKOL brand in Brazil partnered with Pantone to create a rainbow pack of cans, the UK activated with a Budweiser campaign to raise awareness of all groups under the LGBTQ+ umbrella, and our Victoria brand in Mexico ran a campaign honoring the Las Muxes community of transgender women. In South Africa, we sponsored Pride in Johannesburg for the first time and participated by marching in the parade.

Dylan Mulvaney was an unmasking, not a misstep. Multinational corporations such as AB InBev, which have zero loyalties to any community or geographic location of any kind, keenly desire to destroy the traditional values and societal norms of once-homogenous cultures because they see it in their financial interest to do so. That the destruction also aligns perfectly with their soulless internationalist personas is an added pleasure.

