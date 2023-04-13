Female columnist on Dylan Mulvaney: ‘Enough is enough’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 13, 2023

While corporate America seems comfortable to have a biological male who makes a mockery of womanhood sell menstrual products, light beer, and sports bras, real women are saying “enough is enough.”

Posted to a social media account under the name The REAL Politically Savvy: “Today, I celebrate 15,330 days of being a woman. I’ve been pregnant 2 times (lost my 1st baby due to my below mentioned medical conditions) and gave birth to a beautiful biological baby girl that came out of my womb. I’ve had to battle polycystic ovarian syndrome, endometriosis and adenomyosis my whole life, had to endure 8 surgeries to attempt to correct my female reproductive conditions, but ultimately had to have a hysterectomy 287 days after I gave birth to my daughter because my body had been put through so much… No man can say he has done these things because You cannot change your gender.”

Inspired by the message, Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted: “Today, I celebrate 13,262 days of being a woman. I’ve been pregnant five times (miscarried in 2012) and gave birth to four incredible boys that came out of my womb. Any day now, one of those boys will make me a grandmother. Womanhood is so much more than just dressing up in makeup and a skirt for internet videos.”

Mulvaney “is a man who pretends to be a woman and who, in this day and age of wrong being right and evil being good, has managed to win Bud Light and Nike brand ambassador-like favor for — and this is the truth — living a life of lies,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted on April 13.

“Mulvaney is not female. He’s male. The fact he won’t acknowledge that means he’s living a life of lies. Then came Bud Light and Nike, compounding the lie by enabling the liar and trying to force all of society to embrace the lie. Have you seen Mulvaney’s videos? Heavens to Betsy. This guy is job security for the psychologists of the world,” Chumley wrote, adding: “But enough is enough.”

Mulvaney’s “interpretations are nothing short of offensive. His portrayal of women is tripping toward misogyny. Real women don’t really spend their days donning athletic bras and leggings, plastering on grotesque smiles, then aerobically dancing like dolts. Genuine women don’t sit with their fellow fake female friends and wonder aloud, on a YouTube video, for all the world to watch, whether or not ‘girlhood’ is ‘inspiring.’ ”

Americans, it seems, are sending those woke corporations a message.

The partnership between Bud Light and Mulvaney has created a nationwide backlash against the beer brand.

Sales of Bud Light have fallen significantly in several states and Anheuser-Busch has lost more than $6 billion in market value since it decided to team up with the transgender social media celebrity.

A bar in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood — which has a high population of gays — reportedly saw Bud Light sales drop 70 percent, Breitbart News reported.

Bud Light vice president of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid claimed in a video that “Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach.”

Meanwhile, several women have taken to TikTok to join the “Burn Bra Challenge” to destroy their Nike sports bras after the sportswear giant hired Mulvaney to flog the company’s sports bras and leggings.

A TikTok user calling herself “chatterbox.mama,” and who also describes herself as a “southern mama,” posted her “Burn Bra Challenge” on Tuesday in which she is seen setting a Nike women’s sports top on fire as she tells viewers that she is “sick and tired” of the company pushing women around, the New York Post reported.

“Nike, you should be ashamed of yourself. You chose a little boy with no breasts and some junk in his pants to represent real women,” she said, adding, “Nike, I am done with you.”

She then challenged other women to “burn your Nike bras … as a way of showing our solidarity and how serious we are that we will be recognized.”

Chumley noted: “The lies of the transgender movement are sweeping across America, causing chaos in girls dressing rooms, chaos in college sports, chaos to women’s rights. How can women seriously demand equal rights in a society that doesn’t know how to define women? And therein lies the reason for this continuation of transgender madness.”

Mulvaney, Chumley conntinued, “is a destructive force and an aberration of womanhood — of humanity itself. God made male and female in His image. Count them. There are only two sexes. They are not interchangeable; they are not individual choices. If America will not insist on this simple truth, if Americans are too afraid to insist on this simple truth, then America, like Rome, will soon fall.”

“But again, enough is enough.”

Today, I celebrate 13,262 days of being a woman. I’ve been pregnant five times (miscarried in 2012) and gave birth to a four incredible boys that came out of my womb. Any day now, one of those four boys will make me a grandmother. Womanhood is so much more than just dressing up… https://t.co/uYmwZTQWte pic.twitter.com/9OocYRV0Br — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 12, 2023

Nike faced increasing backlash from women over having transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney promote the company’s apparel as a “Burn Bra Challenge” was launched on TikTok. What ya’ll think about this??#DylanMulvaney #Nike #ChatterBoxMama #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/3mcx7ydgiO — lovelyti (@lovelyti) April 12, 2023

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish