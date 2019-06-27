Obama immigration official: ‘Cages for kids’ were built in FY 2015

by WorldTribune Staff, June 27, 2019

The “cages” that Democrats and their corporate media shills say the Trump administration is callously using to hold immigrant children were conceived and built by the Obama administration, an Obama immigration official said.

“I’ve been to that facility, where they talk about cages. That facility was built under President Obama under (Homeland Security) Secretary Jeh Johnson. I was there because I was there when it was built,” said Thomas Homan, who was Obama’s executive associate director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for nearly four years.

Homan made the comments at a June 26 immigration conference hosted by the Center for Immigration Studies.

Homan, under consideration for a new position akin to border czar in the Trump administration, “grew visibly angry” answering a question about “cages” often cited by Democratic and media critics of the president, Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

He cited one Democratic chairman who asked a Trump official, “You still keeping kids in cages?”

Homan said, “I would answer the question, ‘The kids are being housed in the same facility built under the Obama administration.’ If you want to call them cages, call them cages. But if the left wants to call them cages and the Democrats want to call them cages then they have to accept the fact that they were built and funded in FY 2015.”

The Border Patrol facilities where illegals are initially kept “were not built to take care of children,” Homan said, adding that the recent surge of younger illegal immigrants is a new trend.

Homan said that there are no “cages” but chain-link fencing that separates kids from adults, done for safety. “It’s chain link dividers that keeps children separate from unrelated adults. It’s about protecting children,” he said.

The illegals stay at the holding facility until another agency that is part of Health and Human Services can collect them, Homan said, adding that Congress hasn’t adequately funded HHS.

The humanitarian aid bill currently working its way through Congress would help, but Homan said the House version amounts to “extortion” because it cuts funding for enforcement.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments