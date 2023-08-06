NYT backs call for genocide in South Africa; Elon Musk calls for subscribers to cancel

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 6, 2023

You can’t make this stuff up.

At the same time Big Media in the U.S. were warning that Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social, saying “If you go after me, I’m coming after you,” amounted to a threat, The New York Times said that a chant at a South African political rally which called for killing white people “should not be taken as a literal call to violence.”

During a packed rally at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EEF) Julius Malema recited the notorious anti-white chant, “kill the Boer.” The Boers are white South Africans who descended from Dutch colonists that settled the area in the 17th and 18th centuries.

“The New York Times actually has the nerve to support calls for genocide,” Elon Musk, who is South African, said. “If ever there was a time to cancel that publication, it is now.”

The thousands of EEF supporters who placed the arena sang chants in Zulu, then English, saying: “Shoot to kill! Kill the Boer, the farmer!”

Just one day after the chants at the EEF rally, a white farmer was tortured and killed on his property.

Theo and Marlinda Bekker, white farmers, were attacked on their property in the province of Mpumalangam, local reports say. The couple was tied up in their home after Theo went out to let out his cattle, and his wife was locked in the bathroom. Theo had his throat slit.

“The suspects forced him back home and tied him and his wife up. His wife was locked up in the bathroom, and [the suspects] took [an undisclosed amount] of firearms from the safe. They took the vehicle and left. Later, they were involved in an accident, and four suspects were arrested,” a spokesman for the Mpumalanga police said.

Chairperson of the Southern African Agri Initiative Theo de Jager said that “over the last 20 years, on average, there has been one farm attack every two days and a farm murder every five days. On average, there are 72 farm murders and 185 attacks every year.”

The New York Times noted that a viral clip from the rally was “seized upon by some Americans on the far right, who said that it was a call to violence.”

The Times also quoted Musk, who wrote on Twitter on Monday, “They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa,” tagging South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Malema leads the Economic Freedom Fighters, a party that advocates taking white-owned land to give to Black South Africans. That has made his embrace of the chant all the more disturbing to some whites,” The New York Times wrote. “Despite the words, the song should not be taken as a literal call to violence, according to Mr. Malema and veterans and historians of the anti-apartheid struggle. It has been around for decades, one of many battle cries of the anti-apartheid movement that remain a defining feature of the country’s political culture.”

In a 2018 interview, Malema said “we have not called for the killing of white people, at least for now,” adding that he “can’t guarantee the future.”

The New York Times actually has the nerve to support calls for genocide! If ever there was a time to cancel that publication, it is now. You can read their articles for free anyway using https://t.co/2NjvMTsWmj. pic.twitter.com/ow11wxw7Ny — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2023

