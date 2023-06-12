NYC subway death: Daniel Perry tells his side of the story, in detail

by WorldTribune Staff, June 12, 2023

Daniel Penny, who has been charged with manslaughter in the New York City subway death of Jordan Neely, has come forward to tell his side of the story and much of it conflicts with mainstream media “reporting.”

According to multiple passengers on the train, Neely was threatening passengers and represented a clear threat when Penny stepped in and restrained Neely with a chokehold.

Penny described his encounter with Neely:

“A man came on, stumbled on, he appeared to be on drugs. The doors closed and he ripped his jacket off and threw it at the people sitting down to my left. I was listening to music at the time, and he was yelling so I took my headphones out to hear what he was yelling, and the three main threats that he repeated over and over was ‘I’m gonna kill you, I’m prepared to go to jail for life, and I’m willing to die.’

“You know, this was a scary situation, and, Mr. Neely came on, I’m 6’2″, and he was taller than me.

“I was scared for myself, but I looked around, I saw women and children, he was yelling in their faces saying these threats. I couldn’t just sit still.”

While many major media reports said that Penny had Neely in a chokehold for at least 15 minutes, Penny said the entire encounter lasted less than five minutes.

“Some people say that I was holding onto Mr. Neely for 15 minutes. This is not true. I mean, between stops is only a couple of minutes so the whole interaction was less than five minutes. Some people say I was trying to choke him to death, which is also not true. I was trying to restrain him. You can see in the video there’s a clear rise and fall of his chest, indicating that he’s breathing. I’m trying to restrain him from him being able to carry out the threats.”

Penny also slammed those who have claimed that he’s a white supremacist who just wanted to kill a black man.

“And then some people say this is about race, which is absolutely ridiculous. I didn’t see a black man threatening passengers, I saw a man threatening passengers, a lot of whom were people of color. A man who helped restrain Neely was a person of color. And then a few days after the incident, I read in the papers that a woman of color came out and called me a hero. I don’t believe I’m a hero, but she was one of those people I was trying to protect.”

Penny added: “I was praying that the police would come and take this situation over. I didn’t want to be put in that situation, but I couldn’t just sit still and let him carry out these threats.”

