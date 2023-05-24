NYC professor fired after attacking pro-life students, threatening reporter with machete

by WorldTribune Staff, May 24, 2023

An art professor at Hunter College in New York City was fired on Tuesday after, earlier this month, she followed up an obscenity-laced attack on pro-life students by threatening a reporter with a machete.

Shellyne Rodriguez began the rampage earlier this month by cursing out pro-life students who had set up an information table at Hunter College.

“You’re not educating s–t. This is f–king propaganda,” the art professor screamed at the students in the May 2 incident which went viral on social media. “What are you going to do, like, anti-trans next?”

A male student behind the table responds: “I mean, no, we’re talking about abortion,” adding that he was sorry about “triggering” her students.

Rodriguez fired back, telling the male student he couldn’t be sorry “because you can’t even have a f–king baby.”

The video, which was posted to Twitter by Students for Life of America, then showed the professor tossing the students’ pamphlets.

On May 3, a reporter for the New York Post went to Rodriguez’s apartment in the Bronx seeking an interview regarding the professor’s outburst. The reporter, Reuven Fenton, identified himself and had a photographer with him, the New York Post reported.

Rodriguez shouted from behind her closed door: “Get the f–k away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!”

Seconds later, Rodriguez emerged from her apartment and put the blade to the reporter’s neck.

“Get the f–k away from my door! Get the f–k away from my door!” she screamed before retreating back into her apartment and slamming the door, the Post reported.

The Post reporter and photographer immediately left the apartment building, but Rodriguez quickly followed them and, machete in hand, accosted them outside.

“Get the f–k off the block! Get the f–k out of here, yo!” Rodriguez screamed.

The professor briefly chased the photographer down the street to his car before coming back to kick Fenton in the shins, the Post reported.

Vince DiMiceli, a spokesman for Hunter College, told the Post on Tuesday that Rodriguez had been fired.

“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action,” he said. “Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.”

JUST IN: Hunter College professor Shellyne Rodriguez held a machete to a New York Post reporter’s neck after she was confronted for assaulting pro-life students at her college. “Get the f–k away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!” Rodriguez, who is open… pic.twitter.com/nvBgLztjni — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 23, 2023

