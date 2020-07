[Editor’s Note: We have added ‘Breaking‘ as a new feature because . . . Drudge has gone away.]

Mayor Bill de Blasio is permitting Black Lives Matter protesters to continue marching through city streets while canceling all large events through September. Speaking on CNN Thursday night, de Blasio said the demonstrators’ calls for social justice were too important to stop after more than a month of demonstrations have not led to an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

