NY Times suggests (hint, hint) Trump might drop out after covid diagnosis

by WorldTribune Staff, October 2, 2020

President Donald Trump announced in a tweet early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus and had begun the “quarantine and recovery process.”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday morning that the president was experiencing mild symptoms and was energetically working from the residence.

While some opponents and critics wished the president a speedy recovery, the leftist New York Times suggested Trump might not remain on the ballot after the diagnosis.

“If he becomes sick, it could raise questions about whether he should remain on the ballot at all,” anti-Trump NY Times writers Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman noted. They went on to opine that the president’s positive test throws “the nation’s leadership into uncertainty.”

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck said of the way the Times framed the story: “No big deal. Just The New York Times openly wondering if (read: rooting for) Trump should QUIT the election and thus preemptively concede to Joe Biden,. And yet, the national press don’t want to be called the enemy of the people.”

Others took to Twitter to slam the Times:

• Remain on the ballot at all? WOW INSANITY!

• No, he will not quit. I think the New York Times rag should close their doors forever.

• They need to stay out of Hunter’s stash, this just confirms that Trump has completely broken the left and the MSM.

• Do these same people believe Justice Ginsburg should have resigned when she was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer?

• Homeless, the mentally insane, and sex offenders urinate on the NY Times building all day and night in NYC thanks to the Gov and Mayor…so I’ll leave it at that.

CNN wondered if Joe Biden should suspend his campaign amid Trump’s diagnosis. To which some social media users pointed out the Delaware basement dweller never really activated his campaign.

Trump’s positive diagnosis came after presidential adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for coronavirus, the vice president’s Press Secretary Devin O’Malley announced Friday morning.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19,” O’Malley said. “Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Friday he and his wife are free of the Wuhan coronavirus.

“I am feeling fantastic,” Pompeo told reporters traveling with him to Croatia. “I was tested about 30 minutes ago. That would be the fourth time I was tested in the course of the last two and a half weeks. I remember the dates: 16th, 24th, 27th, and now October 2nd.”

