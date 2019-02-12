NY Times op-ed: Take down ‘already-existing wall’, downsize border patrol, open the borders

by WorldTribune Staff, February 12, 2019

Democrats must push for the U.S.-Mexico border to be demilitarized and all border barriers destroyed to allow migrants to freely flow into the United States, an op-ed in The New York Times said.

“Democrats should follow their voters, who increasingly want more open borders, and reframe the immigration debate by rejecting the very notion that the border needs more ‘security’ and making it clear that the real problem is the denial of migrants’ rights,” wrote Daniel Denvir, an open borders advocate, who argued that “[t]he time has come for the Democratic Party to push for concrete policies to make the border more open.”

Denvir continued: “The border must be demilitarized, which would include demolishing the already-existing wall and dramatically downsizing the Border Patrol. Criminal sanctions on illegal entry and re-entry must be repealed. Opportunities for legal immigration, particularly from Mexico and Central America, must be expanded. The right to asylum must be honored. And citizenship for those who reside here must be a stand-alone cause.”

The writer contended that Democrats who support funding for any kind of border security “are handing ammunition to the nativist right at a time when Republicans are on the back foot and polls show that Democratic voters are moving decidedly leftward on immigration and the border.”

Denvir noted that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, all Democrats who are new to the House, “have drafted a letter urging opposition to any deal that increases Department of Homeland Security funding in any form. That’s a good start.”

Breitbart’s Neil Munro noted that “Denvir presents himself as a leftist, but the New York Times‘ audience is decidedly upper class. The Times’ pitch to advertisers, for example, says its online audience consists of 91 million people, with a median age of 48 and a household income of $96,000. This is far higher than the nation’s median income of $60,000 in 2017.”

The rich, Munro wrote, “tend to gain much of their income through the stock market, which makes investors rich when salaries are reduced. Denvir’s open borders policy would dramatically lower salaries while funneling hundreds of billions in wages to the stock portfolios of his New York Times’ editors and readers.”

