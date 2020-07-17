Nunes warns: If Durham delays and Biden wins, investigation will be ‘buried’

Editor’s Note

: We have added ‘‘ as a new feature because . . ..]

In an interview on Wednesday with Fox News’s Lou Dobbs, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) stated that the timing of the upcoming elections should play no role in whether charges are brought forth in the ongoing criminal investigation into the origins of the Russia hoax, and such charges could be brought even immediately prior to elections.

Nunes expressed concern that if U.S. Attorney John Durham were to avoid bringing forth the results of his investigation prior to elections and presumptive Democatric nominee Joe Biden somehow pulled off a victory, Durham’s investigation would be “buried,” resulting in total corruption of government institutions and a “level of chaos that we have not seen.”

More