Nowhere men: Democrats failing with youth, minorities as Biden bombs with Obama’s agenda

October 17, 2021

With Joe Biden’s approval rating sinking to an abysmal 36 percent in the most recent Zogby poll, the Democrat Party is calling on former President Barack Obama to right the sinking ship.

How Obama can possibly do that is the question, given that it is his progressive agenda being pumped through the useful stooge occupying the White House that Americans are rejecting.

In the Zogby poll, conducted between Oct. 8-10, 61.3 percent of respondents gave Biden a negative rating when asked about his job performance. Biden was viewed negatively among all age groups, particularly the younger generation of voters between 18 and 29, who viewed him 63 percent negatively and only 34 percent positively.

The poll revealed that Biden has also lost the support from the majority of Hispanic voters (41 percent positive/59 percent negative) and an overwhelming majority of independent voters (24 percent positive/71 percent negative).

Earlier this month, Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe described Biden as a liability and summoned the still-popular-in-the-party Obama for help as his race with Republican Glenn Youngkin tightened.

“Any Democratic candidate who is relying on support from swing voters needs” Obama, political analyst Dan Schnur told the Washington Examiner. “This is what’s happening in Virginia right now, but next year you’ll see Obama campaigning in these key districts in addition to, or instead of, Biden.”

McAuliffe and Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey announced that Obama would canvass with them before their off-year Nov. 2 elections.

Progressive Democrats are also relying on Obama to make the case for what is perhaps their top issue — climate change.

With Biden barely understandable whenever he speaks, even while reading off notes from a fake White House set, the Left needs Obama to convince Americans that immediate action, in the form of higher taxes and more spending, is necessary to combat global warming.

Obama’s schedule, which includes meeting “with young activists engaged in the climate fight” and delivering remarks “putting the threat of climate change in broader context,” papers over Biden’s weaknesses with young people, Schnur said.

Team Biden climate czar John Kerry conceded that Biden and congressional Democrats’ inaction “hurts” them with their foreign counterparts.

The Left is also dispatching Obama to Scotland for the United Nations’ 26th climate summit five years after his signature environmental agreement, the Paris accord, went into effect.

In a June 1 interview, Obama told The New York Times that Biden is “finishing the job” that Obama had begun.

“Ninety percent of the folks who were there in my administration, they are continuing and building on the policies we talked about, whether it’s the Affordable Care Act or our climate change agenda and the Paris [climate deal], and figuring out how do we improve the ladders to mobility through things like community colleges,” Obama said.

And the former president couldn’t resist getting in a dig at those who “cling” to their Bibles and guns.

“People knew I was left on issues like race, or gender equality, and LGBTQ issues and so forth,” Obama told the Times. “But I think maybe the reason I was successful campaigning in downstate Illinois, or Iowa, or places like that is they never felt as if I was condemning them for not having gotten to the politically correct answer quick enough, or that somehow they were morally suspect because they had grown up with and believed more traditional values.”

Maybe the polls are giving Obama the answer he refuses to hear — it is his agenda that has Joe Biden’s approval ratings in the tank.

