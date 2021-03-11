November election: 92,000 ballots in Nevada’s largest county returned as undeliverable

by WorldTribune Staff, March 11, 2021

In the November election, more than 92,000 ballots mailed to registered voters in Clark County, Nevada were returned as undeliverable, a legal group reported.

Nevada’s largest county, which includes the Las Vegas metro area, mailed ballots to nearly all 1.3 million active voters in the county, instead of just those who requested them.

More than 450,000 votes were cast via mail-in ballots in the county. But more than 92,000 ballots were returned by the postal service as undeliverable, according to a research brief field by the Public Interest Legal Foundation’s (PILF) on March 10.

The number is based on data provided in February by Clark County Voter Registrar Joe Gloria, the brief says. Joe Biden reportedly won Nevada by less than 40,000 votes.

The entire state of Nevada reported only 5,863 mail ballots returned undeliverable in the 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018 General Elections — combined, the brief says, referring to U.S. Election Assistance Commission surveys.

“Mass-mail balloting is a step backward for American elections. There are millions of voter registration records with unreliable ‘active’ address information that will ultimately send ballots to the wrong place in a mail election,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in the brief.

Adams also blasted House Democrats for their H.R. 1 election reform bill that will largely shift power over elections to the federal government.

The bill, which had zero Republican support, would discard state voter-ID laws, allow for same-day voter registration, ban witness signature requirements for mail-in ballots, and require that mail-in ballots can arrive as late as 10 days after election day (as long as it is post stamped by election day).

“H.R. 1 does more harm than good for the American people and will leave them at a constant disadvantage to correct election system errors which ultimately impact their abilities to vote in a timely manner,” Adams said.

