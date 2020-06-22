Noted: D.C. ‘conservatives’ who do Google’s bidding

by WorldTribune Staff, June 22, 2020

“The cast of characters willing to do Google’s bidding – whether in libertarian circles or on the right proper – has grown in recent years as part of a concerted effort by Big Tech firms to buttress against real conservatives seeking to limit the power of faceless Silicon Valley censors,” Raheem Kassam and Natalie Winters wrote in a June 17 analysis for The National Pulse.

The writers noted that The National Pulse “was provided with an exclusive leak” of a list of think tanks and activists who Google lobbyist Max Pappas reached out to following the Federalist/Zero Hedge demonetization story.

Pappas “took Google’s damage control messaging to nearly 100 influential figures on the right,” Kassam and Winters noted.

The list “includes key conservative influencers from major think tanks and publications – some of whom are believed to be beneficiaries of large Google donations,” the analysis notes.

These are “high-profile ‘conservative’ organizations which solicit conservatives in the public for donations, all the while promoting Big Tech talking points, and/or taking grants from Big Tech companies which continue to censor conservatives online.”

(On the FreePressers WashingtonExpose.com podcast, Episode 46, Bill Wilson, Carter Clews and Larry Ward applauded the courage of Kassam and Winters for their exposé.)

The Heritage Foundation, the CATO Institute, Americans for Tax Reform, R Street, the Competitive Enterprise Institute and more were named.

American Enterprise Institute (AEI) visiting scholar Mark Jamison tweeted “Big Tech is biased… and that’s a good thing”.

Jamison’s colleague at AEI, James Pethokoukis, published an article on the AEI website endorsing Google’s actions, and claiming that “the ongoing conservative alarm about anti-conserative [sic] bias by America’s tech titans continues to fail that test [of reality]”.

Julian Sanchez – a CATO and Reason magazine contributor – stated “only conservative sites whine publicly about it, because other sites aren’t nursing a martyr complex”.

The Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI)’s Patrick Hedger, also a writer for the Never-Trump blog The Bulwark, took to the CEI website to defend a multitude of Big Tech companies. He claims, despite evident monopolistic practices in the Big Tech sector: “these companies compete with one another in some way, suggesting that competition in the broader tech sector remains robust and lacking a justification for government investigation, let alone intervention.”

In an op-ed by former FTC technologist Neil Chilson, the pseudo-rightist insists Americans should be grateful to Big Tech, even when being censored, because: “You can thank innovation for The Mandalorian and for the many ways we can stay in touch: Zoom video chats, Snapchat messages and Houseparty games. Because of American tech, we can connect even while social distancing.”

Chilson made no mention of Zoom’s links to the Chinese Communist Party, Snapchat’s airing of an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci where he encourages casual hook-ups in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, nor Mandalorian creator Disney’s “woke” politics.

Heritage’s Rob Bluey issued a statement to The National Pulse, Kassam and Winters noted. The statement essentially confirmed “the think tank receives Google funds while claiming it doesn’t impact their public policy positions (which is what corporates give think tanks money for).”

The list, obtained by The National Pulse, of Google lobbyist Max Pappas’s “go to” influencers:

Name /Known Affiliation/Employer

Jennifer Huddleston American Action Forum

Douglas Holtz-Eakin American Action Forum

Sarah Hale American Action Forum

Scott Fyall American Enterprise Institute

Windle Jarvis American Enterprise Institute

Matt Au American Enterprise Institute

Michael Strain American Enterprise Institute

Claude Barfield American Enterprise Institute

Roslyn Layton American Enterprise Institute

Jason Bertsch American Enterprise Institute

Gus Hurwitz American Enterprise Institute

Mark Jamison American Enterprise Institute

Daniel Lyons American Enterprise Institute

Bret Swanson American Enterprise Institute

Shane Tews American Enterprise Institute

James Pethokoukis American Enterprise Institute

Bartlett Cleland Innovation Economy Alliance

Brent Gardner Americans for Prosperity

Billy Easley Americans for Prosperity

Grover Norquist Americans for Tax Reform

Katie McAuliffe Americans for Tax Reform

Christopher Butler Americans for Tax Reform

Lorenzo Montanari Americans for Tax Reform

Alexander Hendrie Americans for Tax Reform

Jeff Roe Axiom Strategies

Norm Singleton Campaign for Liberty

Julian Sanchez CATO Institute

David Boaz CATO Institute

Matthew Feeney CATO Institute

Peter Van Doren CATO Institute

Ike Brannon CATO Institute

Walter Olson CATO Institute

John Samples CATO Institute

Alan Reynolds CATO Institute

Tom Firey CATO Institute

Harrison Moar CATO Institute

Jesse Blumenthal Charles Koch Institute

Neil Chilson Charles Koch Institute

Taylor Barkley Charles Koch Institute

Curt Levey Committee for Justice

Ashley Baker Committee for Justice

Steve Moore Heritage

Phil Kerpen American Commitment

Kent Lassman Competitive Enterprise Institute

Wayne Crews Competitive Enterprise Institute

Jessica Melugin Competitive Enterprise Institute

Iain Murray Competitive Enterprise Institute

Patrick Hedger Competitive Enterprise Institute

Christopher Koopman Growth Opportunity

Will Rinehart Growth Opportunity

Dean Reuter Federalist Society

Jon Staab Federalist Society

Devon Westhill Federalist Society

Alexander Biermann Federalist Society

Jason Pye Freedomworks

David Barnes Americans for Prosperity

Tim Chapman Heritage Action

Josh Arnold Heritage Action

Robert Bluey Heritage

Diane Katz Heritage

Bridgett Wagner Heritage

Martin Gillespie Heritage

Paul Larkin Heritage

Klon Kitchen Heritage

Thomas Binion Heritage

Paul Winfree Heritage

Jack Spencer Heritage

Amber Schwartz Independent Women’s Forum

Carrie Lukas Independent Women’s Forum

Patrice Onwuka Independent Women’s Forum

Nicole Neily Speech First

Tom Giovanetti Institute for Policy Innovation

Wayne Brough Innovation Defense

Aaron Ginn Lincoln Network

Garrett Johnson Lincoln Network

Zach Graves R Street

Ryan Radia Competitive Enterprise Institute

William Upton Lincoln Network

Charles Sauer Market Institute

Adam Thierer Mercatus Institute

Brent Skorup Mercatus Center

Anne Hobson Mercatus Institute

Andrea Castillo Mercatus Institute

Matthew Mitchell Mercatus Institute

Andrew Moylan National Taxpayers Union

Brandon Arnold National Taxpayers Union

Pete Sepp National Taxpayers Union

Genevieve McCarthy National Taxpayers Union

Steve DelBianco Netchoice

Carl Szabo Netchoice

Robert Winterton Netchoice

Chris Marchese Netchoice

Lauren Hyland Netchoice

Joe Coon Niskanen Center

Jerry Taylor Niskanen Center

Will Wilkinson Niskanen Center

Brink Lindsey Niskanen Center

Mike Godwin R Street

Eli Lehrer R Street

Thomas Struble R Street

Arthur Rizer R Street

Caleb Watney R Street

Shoshana Weissmann R Street

Charles Duan R Street

Kevin Kosar R Street

Peter Suderman Reason Foundation

Berin Szoka Tech Freedom

Dan Benavente Tech Freedom

Ian Adams Internation Center for Law & Economics

Ashkhen Kazaryan Tech Freedom

Jim Dunstan Tech Freedom

Scott Wallsten Tech Policy Institute

Tom Lenard Tech Policy Institute

Glenn Lammi Washington Legal Foundation

Cory Andrews Washington Legal Foundation

Casey Given Young Voices

John O McGinnis Federalist Society

William Shughart The Independent Institute

Lindsay Craig National Review Institute

Andrea O’Sullivan James Madison Institute

Sal Nuzzo James Madison Institute

Rea Henderman Buckeye Institute

Robert Alt Buckeye Institute

Asheesh Agarwal Tech Freedom

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media