Not missing a beat, Trump announces ‘Agenda47’ plan to ‘Dismantle the Deep State’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 23, 2023

On might think that an impending indictment would be a distraction, but not so for Donald J. Trump.

The 45th U.S. president and his 2024 presidential campaign roll on despite apparent all-out efforts by the Department of Justice, George Soros-backed prosecutors, and Big Media to derail it.

Trump on Tuesday announced his plan “to return power back to the American people by cleaning out the Deep State, firing rogue bureaucrats and career politicians, and targeting government corruption.”

Trump said his “Agenda47” would also “end the ongoing weaponization of the justice system that targets its political enemies simply because of their political or religious beliefs.”

Top said his top 10 priorities in “Agenda47” are:

1. On Day One, re-issue 2020 executive order restoring the president’s authority to fire rogue bureaucrats.

2. Overhaul federal departments and agencies, firing all of the corrupt actors in our National Security and Intelligence apparatus.

3. Fundamentally reform the FISA courts, ensuring that corruption is rooted out.

4. Establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to declassify and publish all documents on Deep State spying, censorship, and abuses of power.

5. Launch a major crackdown on government leakers who collude with the media to create false narratives, pressing criminal charges when appropriate.

6. Make every Inspector General’s Office independent from the departments they oversee, so that they do not become protectors of the deep state.

7. Establish an independent auditing system to continually monitor our intelligence agencies to ensure that they are not spying on our citizens or running disinformation campaigns against the American people.

8. Continue Trump administration efforts to move parts of the federal bureaucracy outside of the Washington Swamp, just like President Trump’s relocation of the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado. Up to 100,000 government positions could be moved out of Washington.

9. Ban federal bureaucrats from taking jobs at the companies they deal with and regulate, such as Big Pharma.

10. Push for a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress.

Trump said congressional term limits “are necessary to curb the rise of career politicians.”

The re-election rate for House members is 94% and over the past half century has not fallen below 80%. The re-election rate for the Senate in 2022 was 100% and has not fallen below 75% since 1982.

