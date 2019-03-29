Not an ’emergency’ but Rep. Omar blames ‘abhorrent’ border crisis on ‘white nationalism’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 29, 2019

The crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border has reached a “breaking point” amid an “unprecedented” surge in immigrants, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said on March 27.

CBP officials are on pace to manage over 100,000 migrants this month, McAleenan said.

The crisis has reportedly led to border officials in El Paso, Texas using a parking lot to hold some immigrants because there is no longer any room in the holding facility.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, responded to this news by tweeting: “This is abhorrent and inhumane. It’s without a doubt a reflection of what white nationalism is doing to our country. As a country, we have to acknowledge that this is how people are being treated here and decide that we are better and we must do better.”

RedState said in a March 28 op-ed that “This is a disgusting smear of CBP and ICE agents who are just trying to do their job. They, by law, have to process these people. With the border completely overwhelmed, temporary holding areas are the only option. They can not just stick these people on a bus and send them to the heartland. That’s not how it works.”

The op-ed added that “What’s even more brazen about this line from Omar is that this is HER party’s fault. She and other Democrats specifically refused to provide more beds to CBP to house the incoming influx of illegals. In fact, it became their chief negotiating weapon to attack Trump with. They traded the safety of illegals and law enforcement alike just to take cheap political shots. There was zero logic in their actions, yet they did it anyway because they have no actual concern for these people.”

Sen. Kamala Harris, California Democrat and a 2020 presidential candidate, tweeted of the situation in El Paso: “What’s happening at our border in El Paso is unmistakably a humanitarian crisis. Leaving families outdoors in cramped, unsanitary conditions with little or no access to hot food and showers is cruel and a violation of their human rights.”

RedState noted: “Why, it almost sounds like there’s an emergency. That can’t be though. Harris, the media, and the entirety of the Democratic party machine have insisted this is all a manufactured crisis. Now, they want to say otherwise because they think it’ll get you some Twitter likes?”

If Democrats “really care about these people, they’ll call an emergency meeting on Capitol Hill and work with Republicans to fund the CBP and ICE at the levels they need immediately,” RedState noted.

