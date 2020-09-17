‘Not a single question’: Media ignores Trump’s historic Mideast peace deal

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 17, 2020

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump and the leaders from Israel, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the historic Abraham Accord at the White House.

The accord, which was brokered by Trump and earned him a Nobel Peace Prize nomination, marked the first time since 1994 an Arab nation has normalized relations with Israel.

It was a big deal for the world.

For the U.S. corporate media it was not even worth a question at the Wednesday White House press briefing.

At the end of Wednesday’s briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about a personnel issue.

“I’m not going to weigh in on any personnel matters, but what I will weigh in on is the Middle East peace deal signed yesterday that I did not receive a single question about,” McEnany noted.

McEnany continued: “That was the first time [a peace treaty in the Middle East has] happened in a quarter of a century. If Obama and Biden had achieved this, it would look a lot different. You wouldn’t have Chuck Todd saying he’s ‘uncomfortable’ with the deal that brings peace between the United Arab Emirates and Israel and Bahrain; you wouldn’t have CBS calling it a ‘business deal,’ and you wouldn’t have Nancy Pelosi calling it a ‘distraction.’ Maybe it’s a distraction from her visits to the hair salon, but those were significant agreements. First time in a quarter of a century; two peace deals in 29 days; it took 26 years for the prior two peace deals.”

McEnany added: “This is a big deal and well-deserved. You cannot deny what has happened on President Trump’s watch … This president has created peace around the world, drew down endless wars … And this is a president who is very much deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize.”

On Tuesday, Trump hailed the deal as a breakthrough for peace in the Middle East.

“We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history. After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East,” Trump said. “Thanks to the great courage of the leaders of these three countries, we take a major stride toward a future in which people of all faiths and backgrounds live together in peace and prosperity.”

The UAE’s foreign affairs minister, Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, credited Trump’s leadership for making the deal come together, saying: “Thank you, sir, for your leadership. And if it wasn’t for that, it would have been far more difficult for all of us to achieve.”

It’s quite obvious that the corporate media is all in for Joe Biden. Any news that shines a positive light on Trump this close to the November election will be ignored or buried.

Instead of reporters inquiring about actual news, McEnany on Wednesday mostly fielded opinions disguised as questions about social injustice and police brutality.

As she walked out of the briefing room, one reporter shouted at McEnany: “Kayleigh if he’s a law and order president why does he keep breaking the law?”

Reprehensible? Yes.

Cowardly? Yes.

Surprising? Not in the least.

