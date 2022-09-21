North Dakota man who ran down, killed teen because he was a Republican is released on $50K bond

by WorldTribune Staff, September 21, 2022

Joe Biden: “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Ohio Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan: “We’ve got to kill and confront that movement.”

Amid the angry, threatening vitriol spewed by Democrats and their allies in the leftist media comes the following news out of North Dakota:

Early Sunday morning, Sept. 18, 41-year-old Glenfield resident Shannon Brandt admitted to intentionally running over 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a political dispute, claiming the teen was part of a Republican “extremist group.” Ellingson died.

According to police in Stutsman County, Ellingson called his mom to come help him as Brandt, who was reportedly drunk at the time, followed him with his vehicle after a street dance ended. But by the time she arrived at the hospital, the teenager was dead.

Over questioning on alcohol consumption by the police, Brandt admitted he had been drinking and then fled the scene. He was arrested at his home.

Brandt was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident. After spending just days in a Stutsman County Jail, Brandt posted $50,000 bail and was released on Tuesday, according to county jail records.

Ellingson’s parents told police they knew Brandt, but they did not believe their son did. Ellingson’s mother described how she was on her way to pick up her son from McHenry when he called her and said “that ‘he’ or ‘they’ were chasing him.” She could no longer reach him after that.

Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec noted in a series of Telegram posts:

Driver: “Yeah so I killed him. Yes we had a political disagreement so I ran him over. He was an extremist Republican you see.”

North Dakota: *releases driver on bond, doesn’t charge for murder*

Not good, AG Drew Wrigley! Not good at all!

BREAKING: Search warrant RELEASED shows Shannon Brandt hit Cayler Ellingson deliberately, failed to render aid, fled the scene to his home in another town.

Democrat AG of NY: “I am filing charges on Trump’s entire family”

Republican AG of ND: “Conservative teen murdered? Sorry not my job”

Spot the difference.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish