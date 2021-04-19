‘Nonviolent’ Maxine Waters and the party that openly incites violence

by WorldTribune Staff, April 19, 2021

A day after Republicans accused her of incitement to violence, with many calling for her removal from Congress, California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters insisted “I am nonviolent” and her Democrat Party colleagues as usual had her back.

As a tense Minneapolis awaits a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, Waters flew to Minnesota on Saturday to meet with demonstrators during a seventh straight night of protests in Brooklyn Center over the April 11 death of Daunte Wright. Waters requested and got a police escort before demanding a guilty verdict for Chauvin, the police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

“I know this, we’ve got to stay in the streets,” Waters said. “We are looking for a guilty verdict.”

“If nothing does not happen then we have to not only stay in the streets but we have to fight for justice,” she continued. “I am very hopeful and I hope that we are going to get a verdict that is guilty, guilty, guilty and if we don’t, we cannot go away.”

Waters said people should “stay on the street and get more active, more confrontational.”

Before flying in from Washington Dulles airport, Waters requested a police escort in an out of the event according to documents obtained by Townhall.

“We’ve got to stay in the streets, and we’ve got to demand justice,” she urged the crowd, who earlier had been chanting: “No good cops in a racist system!” “F–K your curfew!” and “No justice, no peace!”

Critics say Waters was following a long-running Democrat Party strategy of couching violence on the Left as “protests” while labeling Trump supporters “insurrectionists” and “domestic terrorists.”

Law professor Jonathan Turley noted in a Fox News op-ed that Waters’ statement about getting “more confrontational” is ironic since she “is one of the House members suing former President Donald Trump and others for inciting violence on Jan. 6 with his words on the Mall.”

Turley noted: “Waters insists that Trump telling his supporters to go to the Capitol to make their voice heard and ‘fight’ for their votes was actual criminal incitement. Conversely, Waters was speaking after multiple nights of rioting and looting, telling protesters to stay on the streets and get even more confrontational.

“Waters has now guaranteed that she could be called as a witness by Trump in his own defense against her own lawsuit.”

Documents obtained by Townhall.com show Waters had requested an armed police escort to Minneapolis over the weekend.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted: “Democrats actively encouraging riots & violence. They want to tear us apart. ‘We gotta stay on the street,’ Waters was recorded saying, adding that protesters needed ‘to get more confrontational’ & they should ignore the curfew in place.”

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs said: “The Radical Left don’t care if your towns are burning, if there’s violence in your streets, or if the police are too defunded to defend their communities. As long as the Left appeases their anti-America base, their job is done.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy is calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold Waters accountable, vowing that he will “bring action” if he must.

“Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week,” McCarthy, California Republican, wrote on Twitter late Sunday.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced a resolution calling for Waters’ expulsion from Congress.

“.@SpeakerPelosi you impeached President Trump after you said he incited violence by saying ‘march peacefully’ to the Capitol,” Greene tweeted on Sunday.

“So I can expect a yes vote from you on my resolution to expel @RepMaxineWaters for inciting violence, riots, and abusing power threatening a jury, right?” Greene said, adding in a separate tweet: “#ExpelMaxineWaters for inciting violence and riots for years … and it’s all on video.”

Waters responded to the criticism by saying: “Republicans will jump on any word, any line and try to make it fit their message and their cause for denouncing us and denying us, basically calling us violent … any time they see an opportunity to seize on a word, so they do it and they send a message to all of the white supremacists, the KKK, the Oath Keepers, the [Proud] Boys and all of that, how this is a time for [Republicans] to raise money on [Democrats] backs.”

“This is who they are and this is how they act,” she said. “And I’m not going to be bullied by them.”

During her appearance in Minnesota, Waters said Chauvin should be found guilty of murder.

“Not manslaughter — no, no,” she said. “This is guilty for murder. I don’t know whether it’s in the first degree, but as far as I’m concerned, it’s first-degree murder.”

Fox News host Will Cain likened Waters’ comments to “An arsonist throwing a match on a tinderbox of a nation. Chauvin isn’t charged with 1st degree murder. I’m doubtful the state will meet burden for 2nd/3rd degree murder. Waters sets impossible standard and calls for ‘confrontation’ if it isn’t met.”

