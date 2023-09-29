No tressesophobia in Arizona: Katie Hobbs takes a stand for hair

by WorldTribune Staff, September 29, 2023

In March of this year, Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs signed an executive order prohibiting discrimination based on someone’s hairstyle.

Hobbs said the order means state employees and contractors won’t have to worry about losing work for simply wearing their natural hair.

“More importantly is the message this sends to all black women, men and children — that you deserve to feel comfortable wearing your natural hair at school and in the workplace without being perceived as unprofessional or suffering other negative consequences,” Hobbs said.

On Wednesday evening, Kimberly Yee, the Republican Arizona treasurer, announced that she would serve as acting governor beginning later that evening until mid-morning Thursday, amid a short absence from Hobbs.

In a press release on X, Yee announced her brief tenure as acting governor, saying that she was “pleased to step in this role.”

“While I am pleased to step into this role, I will refrain from naming directors to the 13 agencies that currently have vacancies and will not call the Arizona Legislature into session to confirm them,” Yee wrote. “That being said, I do hope when” Hobbs “returns to Arizona, she will promptly name qualified directors to these important state agencies.”

Hobbs reportedly was in Washington, D.C. meeting with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday, then flew back to Arizona to meet with Joe Biden on Thursday.

Somewhere along the way, the Democrat also appears to have met with some scissors.

On Thursday, she unveiled a new hairstyle:

#BREAKING AZ Governor @katiehobbs got a haircut yesterday and has been spotted in public for the first time. 😂😂😂 h/t: @drbrandtmiller pic.twitter.com/Lk01UZFMmJ — John 🌵🇺🇸 (@johninphx) September 28, 2023

That is all.

