Nikki Haley provides much-needed comic relief at Al Smith Dinner

October 19, 2018

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who is stepping down at the end of the year, roasted several big names at the 73rd annual Al Smith Dinner on Oct. 18.

Haley, the keynote speaker at the event, offered a contrast to the late-night TV comedy lineup that has been criticized for not being funny since the 2016 election of President Donald Trump.

Taking a shot at New York’s leftist Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, Haley said, “Mayor, remember as a member of the UN delegation, I do have diplomatic immunity. You’re all familiar with diplomatic immunity? It’s an exemption from prosecution, but as Mayor de Blasio calls it: a sanctuary city.”

As de Blasio stewed and the audience applauded, Haley then picked up a glass and said: “Oh look, I got the mayor’s drink by mistake, there’s no ICE!”

Haley also took aim at New York state resident Hillary Clinton – who was not in attendance – quipping that the twice-failed presidential candidate “will go trick or treating … everywhere” this Halloween – except Michigan and Wisconsin.

Haley also teased President Donald Trump: “The president called me this morning and gave me some really good advice. He said if I get stuck for laughs, just brag about his accomplishments. It really killed at the UN. I’ve got to tell you.”

Haley, who is Indian-American, then joked that charity organizers “wanted an Indian woman” as keynote speaker, but Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren “failed her DNA test.”

“Actually, when the president found out I was Indian-American, he asked me if I was from the same tribe as Elizabeth Warren,” Haley said.

