Nikki Haley calls out international community for silence on Gaza attacks

by WorldTribune Staff, May 5, 2019

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley slammed the international community for its silence amid rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip.

“If this was any other country, the international community would raise havoc. No other country would sit back and take this. Why should Israel? #DoubleStandard,” tweeted Haley.

Haley also shared a video by the IDF showing Israeli civilians running to protected spaces as sirens are sounded.

The IDF reported there were about 430 rocket launches from Gaza toward Israeli territory. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted more than 100 rockets.

In the early morning hours of May 5, Moshe Agadi, a 58-year-old father of four was killed after a rocket hit his home in the Ashkelon area, according to a report by Arutz Sheva.

Another of the rockets fired from Gaza landed in a high school, igniting a fire, the report said. Two people were injured by a rocket which landed in the southern Bedouin town of Laqiya on May 4.

Jason Greenblatt, the U.S. Special Representative for International Negotiations, condemned Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.

“Hamas & PIJ have engaged in yet another deplorable act of terrorism, indiscriminately firing hundreds of rockets at Israeli civilian communities. The U.S. stands firmly in support of Israel’s right to self-defense and we call on the international community to do the same,” tweeted Greenblatt.

“When Hamas and PIJ continue to choose terrorism, they prevent the world from trying to help the Palestinians in Gaza and they cause harm to Palestinians,” he added in a second tweet.

The State Department also condemned the rocket fire on southern Israel and expressed support for Israel’s right to self-defense.

“The United States strongly condemns the ongoing barrage of rocket attacks by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad from Gaza upon innocent civilians and their communities across Israel,” said a statement by State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

“We call on those responsible for the violence to cease this aggression immediately. We stand with Israel and fully support its right to self-defense against these abhorrent attacks,” added the statement.

