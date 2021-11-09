NIH-funded scientist filed for vax patent in February 2020; Book cites September 2019 Covid launch

by WorldTribune Staff, November 9, 2021

A Chinese scientist who received funding from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) filed a patent for a Covid-19 vaccine soon after the communist government in Beijing admitted there was human-to-human transmission of the virus, a report said.

Zhou Yusen, a military scientist for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) who worked alongside scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology as well as U.S. scientists, filed a patent on Feb. 24, 2020, according to documents obtained by The Australian.

The report by the paper’s investigations writer Sharri Markson was part of her research for the book “What Really Happened In Wuhan.”

Markson writes that the virus was created in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, from which it escaped in 2019. In an interview with Fox News, Markson cited evidence of widespread Covid infections in October 2019 and the leak in September 2019. She notes that the U.S. government funded the gain of function research at the lab which could enable a benign virus in bats to infect and be transmitted by humans, and produce a pandemic.

Months after filing the vaccine patent, Zhou died under mysterious circumstances, the report noted. Despite being an award-­winning military scientist, there were no reports or tributes, with him just listed as “deceased” in a Chinese media report in July and a December scientific paper.

The early filing for the patent raises the possibility that the vaccine was being studied even before Covid-19 became public.

The patent — lodged by the “Institute of Military Medicine, Academy of Military Sciences of the PLA” — was filed just five weeks after China admitted there was human-to-human transmission of the virus.

“This is something we have never seen achieved before, raising the question of whether this work may have started much ­earlier,” Prof. Nikolai Petrovsky from Flinders University told The Australian.

Zhou worked closely with the Wuhan lab as well as its now-notorious “bat woman” lead scientist, Shi Zhengli, the report said.

The close working relationship between the pair supports declassified U.S. intelligence released in January that said the Wuhan Institute of Virology was conducting “secret military activity,” The Australian said.

Funded in part by the NIH, the Wuhan lab was researching genetically manipulating coronaviruses soon before the pandemic hit.

