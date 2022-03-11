Nigel Farage on Trump warning to Germany at UN in 2018: ‘Right again’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 11, 2022

During a September 2018 address before the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump warned European Union nations they needed to reduce their dependency on Russian oil and natural gas.

Trump (full speech below) called out Germany specifically: “Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course.”

The German delegation can be seen on video rolling their eyes and laughing at Trump’s warning.

Who’s laughing now?

“Trump understood where the world was headed. He saw that much of the Western world was dependent upon the raw materials and energy supplied by countries that were run by dictators and despots. He knew that reliance upon these hostile regimes for a nation’s energy needs meant yielding a certain amount of control to them and that the degree of control varied in direct proportion to the level of reliance,” Elizabeth Stauffer wrote in a March 10 op-ed for The Western Journal.

“Trump chose not to give hostile actors power over the U.S., especially when he was the president of an energy rich country. Understanding how essential energy independence is to national security, he wisely set out to achieve it. As we assess the geopolitical situation in March 2022, it’s clear that Trump had been right.”

“Trump was right again,” Nigel Farage said in a March 9 video on YouTube.

