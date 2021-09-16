Nicki Minaj on Twitter ban: ‘Open your eyes’ … ‘there’s something bigger going on’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 16, 2021

Entertainment industry stars are expected by the Left and its Big Media propaganda wing to fall in lockstep with the vaccine mandate narrative.

When rapper/songwriter Nicki Minaj didn’t, the leftist mob swarmed to attack her.

But Minaj refused to back down even after, as she put it, being put in “Twitter jail.”

Minaj had the audacity to proclaim: “You should be able to ask questions about anything you’re putting inside your body.”

After saying that she had been temporarily suspended from Twitter, where she has more than 22 million followers, for questioning vaccine mandates, Minaj encouraged Americans to “open your f***ing eyes” to the censorship currently happening, adding that her ban made her think that “there’s something bigger” going on.

Minaj was targeted for cancellation by many on the Left for tweeting in support of medical freedom, explaining that someone she knows became “impotent” after taking one of the Covid jabs. She then urged her followers to pray and weigh the benefits of getting vaccinated.

Big Media was enraged at the star, with MSNBC personality Joy Reid tweeting: “For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from, oh my god, as a fan, as a hip-hop fan, as somebody who’s your fan, I’m so sad that you did that.”

Minaj responded: “”This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. ‘My God SISTER do better’ imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman.”

Minaj further infuriated the leftist mob when she tweeted out a clip of Fox News host Tucker Carlson defending her.

When one Twitter user responded that Minaj was amplifying a “white nationalist,” the music superstar repsonded:

Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party. Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit https://t.co/OhjQZCbmBa — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

It was at that point that Minaj added free speech hero to her resumé.

“You can’t speak for the fear of the mob attacking you,” Minaj said, adding it should give people “chills up and down your f***ing spine,” comparing what happened to the oppression of Christians across the world and other authoritarian regimes:

You should be able to ask questions about anything you’re putting inside your body. We ask a bunch of questions about the most simple things… But you can’t just innocently ask a question about something going in your body? I remember going to China and they were telling us that you can’t speak out against the people in power there. I remember all of us thinking, oh okay, well we understand and we respect the laws here, and that it’s so different where we live… Don’t y’all see that we are now living in that time, where people will turn their back on you… People will isolate you if you simply speak and ask a question.

Minaj added that many other artists feel the same way, “but they’re afraid to speak up” for fear of the same backlash happening to them. “I will never use Twitter again,” she added, noting that her ban from Twitter was making her think “that there’s something bigger” happening with censorship in general around the Covid vaccine:

I kept on seeing all these people with all these conspiracy theories I was like, oh what, please. But what in the world scared y’all that much that made you disable my f**king Twitter? I have not put out anything that I said was a fact about anything. I simply said we should be able to ask questions and speak. It’s scary when they start telling you that you can’t ask questions about anything… Listen to me. Please. Open your fucking eyes. Open your eyes! That’s all.

In a surprising twist which has the Left and Big Media even further infuriated, some of those artists have rallied to Minaj’s defense.

Singer Spice tweeted: “Onika you are under attack because you’re ‘black and intelligent’ when we are too educated we become a problem to society. May God watch over you and cover every step you take.”

Musician Keisha Renee implored Minaj to “stand your ground.”

“You’re lifting the veil, that they don’t want open. Keep speaking up, Queen!” another Twitter user wrote.

