Nick Sandmann’s story: Anti-Trump media ‘came for me and I won’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 26, 2020

Nick Sandmann, in a dramatic gesture, donned his famous red MAGA hat again on Tuesday as he delivered an address at the Republican National Convention during which he praised President Donald Trump for opposing the “cancel culture” mob that sought to tear apart the Kentucky student’s life.

Sandmann was the target of vicious misleading attacks from leftist media outlets after a video was posted on social media in January 2019 of the MAGA hat-wearing student smiling at Nathan Phillips beating a drum and singing a chant as Sandmann’s peers stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Sandmann sued CNN and The Washington Post for smearing him as a racist. CNN and the Post settled the lawsuits earlier this year.

Sandmann said on Tuesday:

Being from Kentucky, the birth place of Abraham Lincoln, my classmates and I visited the Lincoln Memorial. I found myself face-to-face with Nathan Phillips and other professional protestors looking to turn me into the latest poster child showing why Trump is bad. While the media portrayed me as the aggressor with a “relentless smirk” on my face, in reality the video confirms I was standing with my hands behind my back and an awkward smile on my face that hid two thoughts. One, don’t do anything that might further agitate the man banging a drum in my face and two, trying to follow a family friend’s advice never to do anything to embarrass your family, your school, or your community.

Before I knew what was happening, it was over. One of Mr. Phillips fellow agitators yelled out “We got him!”, “It’s all right here on video” and We won Grandpa”. What I thought was a strange encounter, quickly developed into a major news story complete with video footage.

My life changed forever in that one moment. The full war machine of the mainstream media revved up into attack mode. They did so without ever researching the full video of the incident; without ever investigating Mr. Philips’ motives; or without ever asking me for my side of the story. And do you know why? Because the truth wasn’t important. Advancing their anti-Christian, anti-Conservative, anti-Donald Trump narrative was all that mattered. And if advancing their narrative ruined the reputation and future of a teenager from Covington, Kentucky…so be it. That will teach him not to wear a MAGA hat!

I learned that what was happening to me had a name. It was called being cancelled. As in annulled. As in revoked. As in made void.

Cancelled is what’s happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left. Many are being fired, humiliated or even threatened. Often, the media is a willing participant.

But I wouldn’t be cancelled. I fought back hard to expose the media for what they did to me and won a personal victory. While much more must be done, I look forward to the day that the media returns to providing balanced, responsible and accountable news coverage.

I know President Trump hopes for that too. I’m proud to say that throughout my media nightmare I have had President Trump’s unwavering support.

Sandmann concluded: “And together, I believe we must all embrace our 1st Amendment rights and not hide in fear of the media, or from the tech companies or the outrage mob either.”

He then donned his MAGA hat and said: “And one more thing … let’s Make America Great Again!”

One of those in the leftist media who came for Sandmann and lost, CNN’s Joe Lockhart, was triggered by the teen’s RNC speech. Lockhart tweeted: “I’m watching tonight because it’s important. But i don’t have to watch this snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky.”

CNN’s Jeff Yang went on a lengthy Twitter tirade against Sandmann.

The Post Millennial’s Mia Cathell noted of the CNN personalities’ response to Sandmann’s speech: “It appears CNN reporters have either forgotten or begrudge the multi-million dollar defamation settlement with Sandmann. So in the end, as adult professionals unleash comical jabs at a budding Trumper who’s defeated their employer in the court of law and now the court of public opinion, who’s really ‘winning?’ This kid is laughing all the way to the bank.”

