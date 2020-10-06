Newsom tells Californians dining out to wear masks ‘in between bites’ of food

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2020

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office issued a directive on Oct. 3 in which residents who are dining out should be wearing their mandated face masks “in between bites” of food.

The Office of the Governor of California tweeted: “Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy.”

Some may have thought this was the work of satire sites such as The Onion or The Babylon Bee. But it wasn’t.

“No, this is not a parody. But it is why satire is dead. How can you keep satire alive in the face of such overwhelming absurdity,” wrote Daniel Greenfield for Front Page Mag.

“This isn’t advice, it’s a physical comedy skit. But it’s also life in California where the authorities expect the populace to eat with their masks on. Mask down, food goes in mouth, and then the mask goes up again,” Greenfield added.

“It ought to go without saying that the authorities themselves won’t be doing any of this stuff. But the public is expected to not only do it, but enjoy it too.”

California Globe writer Katy Grimes noted that the directive from Newsom’s office “is about as ridiculous as being told by a restaurant hostess to wear a mask outdoors on the way to an outdoor table. Yes, that has happened twice.”

Among the responses on Twitter to the directive from Newsom’s office:

“This is exactly why sane people don’t take you seriously. Who thought of ‘minimize touching your mask’ and ‘Off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on, off, on in the same graphic? Science.’ ”

“Truly the 3-ring mask circus. One, two, three, let’s all do the mask-a-do-do. Flop in on, Flop it off, how many times in one meal, forty, fifty?? Enough is enough. Haven’t we had it with Miss Newsom and her rules of behavior? Time for a new teacher. This one’s worn out. Rise Up.”

“…and then wash your hands when you put the mask back on again, then remove the mask for each bite, then wash your hands again, but remember to pull down the mask so the wait-person can be reassured by your smile or frown regarding the quality of service, and then wash your hands again, but if your smile exposed your teeth then wash your hands and brush your teeth, replace the mask and wash your hands again…”

“He sure makes it tempting to leave this state!”

In some areas of California, such as Los Angeles and Santa Clara County, people are subject to hefty fines if they don’t wear face masks at all times in public.

“Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered — putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease,” Newsom said this summer when announcing a statewide mask mandate. “California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations. That means wearing a face covering, washing your hands, and practicing physical distancing.”

