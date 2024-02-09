Newly released J6 video shows man firing gun at Capitol’s West Terrace

by WorldTribune Staff, February 9, 2024

Newly released video from Jan. 6, 2021 shows a man climbing scaffolding at the U.S. Capitol’s West Terrace and firing off two rounds from a revolver.

Despite the fact that the man is not wearing any kind of face covering, he has not been arrested or charged, according to J6Footage.org, which posted the video.

The video shows the man quickly climbing back down from the scaffolding after firing the two rounds. The narrator at J6Footage.org states that, about a minute later, police began firing tear gas into the crowd.

