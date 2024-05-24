New Yorkers for Trump? Massive rally in ‘diverse’ South Bronx worries the Left

Analysts by WorldTribune Staff, May 24, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Has the South Bronx in 2024 become MAGA territory? That nightmare scenario is causing cognitive dissonance for the Democrat Left and reminding all that Donald J. Trump is after all a New Yorker whose political and geopolitical instincts have a proven track record.

Posted Hollywood comedian Evan Sayet: “I think the optics of Wildwood and the Bronx just sealed the election for Donald Trump.”

A massive crowd turned out Thursday at Trump’s rally in Crotona Park, an area that last voted for a Republican presidential candidate in the 1980s. His decision to stage events there and next month in San Francisco stunned some veteran strategists and is at odds with the GOP playbook.

Trump addressed how Joe Biden’s policies have devastated the predominantly black and Hispanic borough and vowed to bring New York City back to greatness.

Trump declared that he was going to “turn New York City around, and we are going to turn it around very, very quickly.”

“We’re going to bring back safety to our streets. We’re going to bring success back to our schools. We’re going to bring prosperity back to every neighborhood in every borough of the greatest city in our land. We’re going to reduce taxes. We’re going to bring businesses and big taxpayers back to New York, gotta bring them back. And we’re going to make New York bigger, better, and more beautiful than ever before, and that includes right here in the Bronx.”

Trump said that he has always believed “this city is a monumental testament to the power of the American spirit and the American dream,” later adding, however, that “this is now a city in decline.”

“Throughout my life, I’ve seen New York through good times and bad, through boom times and crime waves, through market crashes and terrorist attacks. But I’ve never seen it quite like this.”

“We have filthy encampments of drugged-out homeless people living in our places that we’ve spent so much time with children, where they used to play. We have lunatics killing innocent bystanders by pushing them onto the railroad tracks for sport,” he said, also noting how the subway system is “squalid and unsafe,” infrastructure is “crumbling,” and “mobs of migrants” are “fighting our police officers.”

“But we are not going to let this continue. We are not going to abandon our hope and our pride. This city has given us so much and now it is time that we are going to give it back.”

CNN reporter on Trump’s rally in the Bronx: “Certainly a bigger crowd than I think Democrats would like to see, particularly given this is one of the bluest counties in the entire country” pic.twitter.com/WuLprAqpjW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 24, 2024

Bronx voters have a message for AOC pic.twitter.com/g3zNU1kAoV — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 24, 2024

As the camera pans, you see democrats’ worst nightmare. The people love President Trump.pic.twitter.com/5XgE3dry48 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 24, 2024

Regime Media will never show you these images. Awesome scene at Trump rally in South Bronx.pic.twitter.com/ycLwLqhlab — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 23, 2024

Trump breaks out the dance moves in South Bronx.pic.twitter.com/pvxVhxfRwE — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 24, 2024

Trump’s full speech:

