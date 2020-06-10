New York police union chief slams media, legislators for ‘vilifying’ police

by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2020

The president of the New York Police Benevolent Association (PBA) blasted the major media and politicians who are “vilifying” law enforcement officers.

“We all read in the paper all week that in the black community, mothers are worried about their children getting home from school without being killed by a cop,” Mark O’Meara said on Tuesday. “What world are we living in? That doesn’t happen. It does not happen! Everybody’s trying to shame us. Legislators. The press. Everybody’s trying to shame us into being embarrassed of our profession.”

“Our legislators are failing us. Our press is vilifying us,” he added. “Stop treating us like animals and thugs and start treating us with some respect. That’s what we’re here today to say. We’ve been vilified. It’s disgusting.”

New York City’s Democrat mayor, Bill de Blasio, on Sunday vowed to cut funding for the NYPD and reallocate it to youth and social services after facing mounting pressure from leftists.

In a Fox News interview on Tuesday, O’Meara said: “We’ll sit at the table. We’ll talk about reforms. You want to talk about how we can do our job better? We’d love to hear it. We’d love to hear it because we want to do our job better. And we don’t want these situations where we have this tense atmosphere. And we want to help fix it.

“But nobody’s talking to us. The only thing they’re doing is throwing stones at us. And you know what?… It’s hard for us.”

Some New York lawmakers have redirected campaign donations from the New York PBA to bail funds in an effort to dissociate themselves from law enforcement organizations, The Hill reported.

Meanwhile, as thousands of protesters took to the streets to protest in New York City this week, a group of Jewish children were kicked out of a neighborhood park reportedly for violating the city’s coronavirus lockdown orders against gatherings of more than 10 people.

HERE WE GO AGAIN: Bill de Blasio Kicks Out Hasidic Children From a Neighborhood Park Days After Tens of Thousands Attend Protest. pic.twitter.com/mrCsNJGfmb — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) June 9, 2020

