New York Democrats aim to force Chick-fil-A to open on Sundays

December 22, 2023

The Democrat-dominated New York General Assembly wants to take a sledgehammer to Chick-fil-A’s decades-long faith-based policy of being closed on Sundays.

Under Bill A08336, contracts entered into by the New York State Thruway Authority with food providers at transportation facilities and rest areas would require the food services to remain open seven days a week, according to the New York State Assembly.

Chick-fil-A opened its doors in 1946. The restaurant’s founder, S. Truett Cathy, decided to keep the restaurant closed on Sundays for his employees to worship or rest. That policy continues to this day.

Seven Chick-fil-As are located in multiple New York State Thruway rest stops, with three more planned to be built, according to WRGB Albany.

Assemblyman Tony Simone, one of the bill’s sponsors, said: “You know, we get hungry when we’re traveling. We may not like our brother-in-law or sister-in-law’s cooking and wanna get a snack on Christmas Eve. . . . To find one of the restaurants closed on the thru-way is just not in the public good. The Thruways are meant to serve New York travelers first. And I think it’s ridiculous that you’re able to close on Sunday — one of the busiest travel days of the week.”

The New York Thruway rest areas have other food facilities that are open seven days a week.

Even with closing on Sundays, Chick-fil-A is one of America’s most profitable restaurant chains. The average non-mall-based franchise generates $8.7 million in sales each year. By comparison, the typical McDonald’s generates $3.7 million per year.

