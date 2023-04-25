New study: Masks may increase cognitive decline in kids, stillbirths, testicular dysfunction

by WorldTribune Staff, April 25, 2023

Wearing face masks, even for short periods of time, can cause carbon dioxide poisoning, leading to a number of serious health issues, according to a new study out of Germany.

Researchers concluded that wearing the face masks which were mandated throughout much of the world at the outset of the Covid pandemic may have contributed significantly to stillbirths when worn by pregnant women, as well as cognitive decline in children, and testicular dysfunction, among other serious health issues.

The research, published in the journal Heliyon, comprises a review of 43 previously published studies on exposure to CO2, mask-wearing, and pregnancy.

Even short-term exposure to concentrations of CO2 as low as 0.3% caused brain damage, increased anxiety, and impaired memory in both pregnant rats and young mice in one study, the researchers said.

In another study, when male mice were exposed to 2.5% CO2 for four hours, testicular cells and sperm were destroyed. The equivalent amount for humans would be 0.5% of CO2 over the same time period.

Another study discovered that stillbirth and birth defects occurred in pregnant rats that were exposed to just 3% CO2, which would be equal to 0.8% for humans.

The researchers found that just five minutes of mask wearing resulted in CO2 levels increasing to between 1.4% and 3.2%.

The scientists allude to a surge in stillbirths during the pandemic, saying that masks could have contributed.

Swedish researchers previously found that the stillbirth rate increased from seven per 1,000 births to 21 per 1,000 births after the pandemic, while a leading UK hospital saw a four-fold increase in its stillbirth rate.

“Circumstantial evidence exists that popular mask use may be related to current observations of a significant rise of 28 percent to 33 percent in stillbirths worldwide,” the German researchers said.

The scientists also note that research indicates “reduced verbal, motor, and overall cognitive performance of two full standard deviations in scores in children born during the pandemic.”

The new findings follow a report published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) that concluded “no evidence could be presented” to prove medical-grade face masks protected vulnerable people from Covid at all.

Writing for Summit News on April 24, Steve Watson noted:

“Scores of studies have come to the same conclusion, yet people are still wearing masks despite all of this, some schools are still forcing children to wear masks, and some airlines and travel companies are still enforcing mask wearing.

“It’s been common knowledge since the very start of the pandemic that masks do practically nothing. Those who resisted, even doctors, were punished and banned from publicly voicing their concerns.”

