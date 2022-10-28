New polling: Republicans lead in 4 key Senate races, close gap in others

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 28, 2022

The latest U.S. Senate election polling from RealClearPolitics shows Republicans taking the lead in Georgia, Ohio, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

According to polling posted on Oct. 27, Republican Herschel Walker has opened a lead of 5 points on Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

In Ohio, GOP candidate JD Vance has a 5-point lead over Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan.

In Nevada, GOP candidate Adam Laxalt is up by 4 points over incumbent Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

In Pennsylvania, Republican Mehment Oz leads by 3 points over Democrat John Fetterman.

Meanwhile, GOP candidates in New Hampshire, Arizona, and Oregon have gained significant ground in their races against incumbent Democrats.

In New Hampshire, some polls are showing Republican Don Bolduc and incumbent Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan in a virtual tie while others have Hassan with a slight lead.

In Arizona, Republican Blake Masters and incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly are in a dead heat in some polls while others show Kelly leading by a slim margin.

In Oregon, Republican Tiffany Smiley has pulled within striking distance against incumbent Democrat Sen. Patty Murray in a contest in which analysts say Democrats are now pouring funds into after long believing it was a safe seat.

