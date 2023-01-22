New poll: Trump or DeSantis would defeat Biden in 2024

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 22, 2023

Former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would defeat Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, according to a new survey.

The The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll of 2,050 registered voters released on Friday found that 46% would support Trump in a rematch of the 2020 election, with 41% favoring Biden and 13% unsure. Trump’s 5-point edge was identical to the poll’s December results.

Biden would lose to DeSantis by a narrower 3-point margin, the survey found. The two-term Republican governor, who has not announced a White House bid, would beat the Biden by 42% to 39%, with 18% undecided.

The poll shows that nearly two-thirds of those polled, 65%, said Biden should not run for re-election at all.

Biden’s still-unfolding classified documents scandal appeared to have little impact on the new poll, which was conducted Jan. 18-19, less than a week after the Department of Justice named a special counsel to look into the matter. The same survey last month showed a 45%-40% Trump lead, while DeSantis led Biden by 4 points, 43%-39%, last month.

Trump remains the clear favorite among Republicans, according to the poll, with 48% supporting him in the 2024 Republican primary race. But DeSantis, in second place with 28%, gained 3 percentage points since the poll’s December edition.

All other potential Republican candidates could not crack the single digits, including onetime Trump Administration figures like Mike Pence at 7%, Nikki Haley at 3%, and Mike Pompeo at 1%.

The survey, a weighted online sample drawn from a panel assembled by Harris and Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies, does not report a margin of error.

