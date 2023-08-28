New normal? Minnesota DA convicts cop, drops charges against carjacking suspect he pursued

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 28, 2023

On July 2021, Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings was pursuing a suspect in a carjacking when his police cruiser crashed into another vehicle, resulting in the death of a 40-year-old man, Leneal Frazier.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty prosecuted Cummings for criminal vehicular homicide. The officer was convicted and sentenced to nine months in the Hennepin County Workhouse and three years of probation.

On Friday, Moriarty dismissed charges against the suspected driver of the stolen vehicle, 20-year-old James Jones-Drain.

According to the charges against Jones-Drain related to the incident, Cummings noticed a black Kia Sportage with no front plate that matched the description of a vehicle taken from a woman in a carjacking at Target on East Lake Street on July 3, 2021. Cummings performed a U-turn to follow the vehicle and a pursuit ensued from the area of 18th and Lyndale Avenue North. The suspect vehicle with a yellow dealer rear tag ran several red lights and stop signs, and the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph. At the intersection of 41st and Lyndale Avenue North, the suspect vehicle ran another red light, barely missing Frazier’s Jeep. Cummings saw the Jeep and began to brake, skidding 79 feet before impacting the Jeep and causing it to crash into a garbage can, bus shelter, light pole, and tree. Frazier was transported to the hospital and died a short time later.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Jones-Drain’s phone records from the time of the crash for its historical cellular location data. The FBI’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team analyzed the data and determined that, on July 6, 2021, Jones-Drain’s phone was in areas consistent with the high-speed chase and crash that resulted in the death of Frazier and injuries to a victim in another vehicle and Cummings, who sustained a broken wrist in the incident.

The complaint also states that through video surveillance later obtained by investigators, police were able to identify Jones-Drain and his accomplice as the perpetrators in the July 3, 2021 Target parking lot carjacking of the Kia with a dealer tag.

Despite all of this evidence, Moriarty dismissed a felony charge against Jones-Drain of fleeing police in a motor vehicle that results in death and felony charges of theft of a motor vehicle and theft of property in the July 6, 2021 crash that resulted in the death of Leneal Frazier.

A brief court filing signed by Moriarty states the reason for dismissal was “an inability to prove all of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt at this time.”

Moriarty secured her current position with the help of “dark money” backing from radical progressive groups, the American Experience reported:

According to records held by the Hennepin County Elections department, Moriarty raised $294,000 for her election effort. The vast majority of her donors were from Minnesota, the vast majority of those from Minneapolis and elsewhere in the county. However, during the peak of the 2022 campaign, Moriarty’s campaign took in dozens of donations from out-of-state contributors, many giving the maximum individual amount of $1,000. Eighteen different states and the District of Columbia were represented in the coast-to-coast donor list, from Providence, Rhode Island, to San Francisco, California. Her haul of $294,000 was matched by outside independent expenditures. We will note two here. The far-left activist group TakeAction Minnesota reports spending $231,000 on her behalf in 2022, all funded by “in-kind” donations from TakeAction’s 501c4 “dark money” operation. As a registered nonprofit, TakeAction is not required to reveal their donors. That said, TakeAction’s biggest source of recent funding is the $30 million the organization raised under its brand “Black Visions Collective” in the wake of the George Floyd riots of May 2020. TakeAction’s other donors include the usual suspects of left-wing foundations, like the San Francisco-based Tides Foundation. The Minneapolis-based McKnight Foundation (distributing a 3M fortune) reports giving TakeAction’s 501c3 charity unit $4.2 million over the past five years.

Unf—ing believable. She charged and convicted the officer who chased down the armed robber, but drops the charges of the armed robber? Mary Moriarty needs to resign or be recalled from office. https://t.co/6s0SigQNV0 — Dustin Grage 🐊 (@GrageDustin) August 26, 2023

