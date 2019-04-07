New Mexico, Delaware join pact to give electoral votes to popular vote winner – count now at 189

by WorldTribune Staff, April 4, 2019

New Mexico and Delaware are the latest to join the pact which aims to pool states’ Electoral College votes and give them to the winner of the national popular vote.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation on April 3 to include the state in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC).

NPVIC members include (electoral votes in parentheses): California (55), New York (29), Illinois (20), New Jersey (14), Washington (12), Massachusetts (11), Maryland (10), Colorado (9), Connecticut (7), New Mexico (5), Hawaii (4), Rhode Island (4), Vermont (3), Delaware (3) and the District of Columbia (3). All of them were carried by Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Legislation to join the NPVIC passed through both chambers of the New Mexico legislature with no Republican votes, according to the state’s website.

Gov. John Carney on March 28 signed legislation to include Delaware in the pact.

Both Grisham and Carney are Democrats.

Adding in New Mexico’s 5 and Delaware’s 3 electoral votes, the NPVIC members’ electoral votes add up to 189.

The compact could become official when that number hits 270, or enough votes to elect the President of the United States.

Legislation to join the NPVIC has also been introduced in Nevada, Oregon and Maine. Ohio and Minnesota are also said to be considering legislation to join the compact.

The NPVIC does not abolish the Electoral College, which requires amending the Constitution. Rather, by binding electors to vote for candidates achieving a plurality outside their own state, it achieves the results of a popular vote.

Your Intel Brief: Geostrategy-Direct __________ Fix The Media Now

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments