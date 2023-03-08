New infection fatality rate study finds Covid much less deadly than originally believed

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 8, 2023

A research team led by one of the world’s most cited physicians found that the Covid infection fatality rate (IFR) in the pre-vaccine era was less than 0.1% for those under age 70.

The team led by Dr. John Ioannidis found that, across 31 national seroprevalence studies before the shots were distributed, the median IFR was 0.0003% at 0-19 years, 0.003% at 20-29 years, 0.011% at 30-39 years, 0.035% at 40-49 years, 0.129% at 50-59 years, and 0.501% at 60-69 years. This comes out to 0.035% for those aged 0-59 and 0.095% for those aged 0-69.

That puts the fatality rate much lower than previously believed.

Overall, according to the study: “At a global level, pre-vaccination IFR may have been as low as 0.03% and 0.07% for 0-59 and 0-69 year old people, respectively. The current analysis suggests a much lower pre-vaccination IFR in non-elderly populations than previously suggested.”

Ioannidis has been studying Covid’s IFR since early 2020, when he published his prescient article in Stat News titled “A fiasco in the making? As the coronavirus pandemic takes hold, we are making decisions without reliable data.”

Ioannidis previously led the publication of a peer-reviewed WHO bulletin in late 2020 estimating Covid’s overall IFR to be about 0.23% globally, and another peer-reviewed study soon after in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation revising that estimate downward to an IFR of about 0.15% globally.

