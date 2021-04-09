New Hampshire Senate approves forensic audit of town’s 2020 voting machines

by WorldTribune Staff, April 9, 2021

The New Hampshire state Senate voted unanimously on Thursday for a forensic audit to be conducted on the town of Windham’s 2020 election results.

The 24-0 vote follows a 20-0 vote in the state House approving SB43, which calls for an audit of Windham’s Nov. 3 general election ballots and voting machines.

The audit “will determine the huge discrepancy between the election day results and subsequent recount of Windham’s November 3, 2020, State Rep. race where a difference of 1,363 total votes from just 10,006 ballots was uncovered,” Ken Eyring noted for Granite Grok on April 8.

A hand recount found that Windham voting machine results were wrong for all four Republicans on the ballot by almost exactly 300 votes, reports say.

Dominion Voting Systems owns the intellectual property of the AccuVote machines used in New Hampshire.

If Republican Gov. John Sununu signs the bill into law, “it will trigger the process of selecting forensic audit teams: one by the Windham Board of Selectman; one jointly selected by the NH Secretary of State and AG; and a third jointly selected by the BOS and SOS/AG audit teams,” noted Eyring.

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner “is a rare American leader who has stated on multiple occasions that it is important to choose the correct forensic analyst teams in order to validate and ensure our state’s election integrity,” Eyring wrote. “But unfortunately, not all people involved in the selection process are like Secretary Gardner who wants a thorough forensic audit of Windham’s voting machines and ballots.”

Eyring added: “Unless qualified, expert, and proven forensic analyst teams are chosen we will never know what happened regarding the huge discrepancy – and this entire process will be a sham.”

