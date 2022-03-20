New Hampshire may become first state to approve over-the-counter ivermectin

by WorldTribune Staff, March 20, 2022

The Republican-led state House of Representatives in New Hampshire on March 16 passed legislation which would allow pharmacists to dispense ivermectin under a standing order.

If approved by the Republican-controlled state Senate, New Hampshire would be the first state to offer ivermectin without a prescription.

Republican state Rep. Leah Cushman, a nurse and the sponsor of HB1022, told The Epoch Times that “House Republicans sent a clear message today that we support expanding options for the treatment of Covid.”

A provision in the legislation, which passed by a vote of 183 to 159, safeguards doctors from any potential discipline — or an investigation by the state’s licensing board — for prescribing ivermectin.

New Hampshire’s House Health, Human Services, and Elderly Affairs Committee also approved a proposed ban on the enforcement of any federal vaccine mandate and rejected a bill that would have added the Covid-19 vaccine to immunization requirements for public school students.

Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, is opposed to mandating the Covid vaccine and was the only governor in the northeast to join a gubernatorial lawsuit against the Biden administration over its federal vaccine mandate directive that called for anyone who worked at a company with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated against the virus.

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the directive but left in place Biden’s mandatory vaccine requirement for healthcare workers.

Cushman told The Epoch Times in January that she “had absolutely no doubt lives will be saved if human grade ivermectin was available to Covid patients.”

Similar legislation is pending approval in Oklahoma, Missouri, Indiana, Arizona, and Alaska.

In addition to ivermectin, Oklahoma Senate Bill 1525 also proposes making hydroxychloroquine available over the counter.

“It’s incredible to me that the sole focus of the current administration and the Capitol’s ‘Science’ is on a vaccine that isn’t quite as ‘safe and effective’ as they make it out to be,” said Republican state Sen. Nathan Dahm, the Oklahoma bill’s primary sponsor.

