New book: How Pennsylvania overcame a 700,000-vote deficit against Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, January 29, 2023

On Nov. 3, 2020, when Pennsylvania election officials halted the count on election night, President Donald Trump was ahead by 700,000 votes.

Three days later, the same officials declared that Joe Biden had won.

“Despite Congress’s failure to act, Pennsylvania could well go down as the worst case of election theft in our country’s history,” former One America News Network correspondent Christina Bobb writes in her new book “Stealing Your Vote: The Inside Story of the 2020 Election and What It Means for 2024“.

Bobb, who currently serves as attorney for Trump, working closely with him to further the America First agenda, details how corruption within the Democrat Party, and the cowardice of most Republicans protected the status quo.

“Bobb also tells the story of a handful of brave patriots who tried, and continue trying, to find out just what happened in 2020,” independent journalist Emerald Robinson noted in a Jan. 24 substack.com report which included excerpts from Bobb’s book.

When counting in Pennsylvania resumed, Republicans were blocked from entering the counting facility. Election officials “then somehow counted an alleged 1.4 additional million ballots without oversight. That gave the race to Biden . . . three days later on November 7,” Bobb writes. “Pennsylvania voters wanted an explanation for how Joe Biden made up a 700,000-vote deficit with no oversight, and then won the state by 80,555 votes.”

Bobb details where the votes came from:

In Allegheny County, a Democrat stronghold and home to Pittsburgh, Audit the Vote PA knocked on five hundred doors and collected 185 responses. They made the following findings: • 78.6 percent of houses had some election anomaly, meaning the residents’ understanding of who voted from their addresses did not match official records. • 69.7 percent of houses had some registration-count discrepancy, meaning the official record of registered voters at the residence did not match the residents’ knowledge. • 64.8 percent had phantom registrations associated with their address, meaning the residents were unaware of additional voters being registered at their home. • 4.8 percent had fewer registered voters on record than the resident stated. • 42.5 percent of addresses had a different number of votes on record for 2020 than residents stated. • 29.2 percent had phantom votes. • 13.2 percent had missing votes. Montgomery County, PA, is known for being a Democrat stronghold too, and the official results of the 2020 election say that Biden won 62 percent of the roughly 500,000 votes cast in the 2020 election. Biden claims to have won 319,511 votes to President Trump’s 185,460. Audit the Vote PA knocked on 548 doors and 183 voters responded to their questions, creating the following findings: • 77 addresses had a registration-count discrepancy (42.1 percent). • 42 addresses had phantom registrations (23 percent). • 35 addresses were missing registrations (19.1 percent). • 66 addresses had a vote-count discrepancy (36.1 percent). • 24 addresses show phantom votes (13.1 percent). • 42 addresses show missing votes (23 percent). The results of the canvass in Democrat areas are mind-boggling. How could there be such a high rate of error? Even despite all of the discrepancies in Democrat counties, they still didn’t have enough to overcome the massive lead President Trump had in the state. They had to manipulate Republican counties too. In Lancaster County, a conservative county that President Trump won, the group knocked on doors for 411 houses and successfully completed 256 surveys. Their findings showed: · 37 percent of houses had some election anomaly, meaning the residents’ understanding of who voted from their address did not match official records. • 29.73 percent had some registration-count discrepancy, meaning the official record of registered voters at the residence did not match the residents’ knowledge. • 21.17 percent had phantom registrations associated with their address, meaning the residents were unaware of additional voters being registered at their home. • 8.56 percent had fewer registered voters on record than the resident stated. • 26.39 percent of addresses had a different number of votes on record for 2020 than residents stated. • 17.13 percent had phantom votes. • 9.3 percent were missing votes.

