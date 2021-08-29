‘New age of censorship’: Twitter permanently bans vaccine mandate critic Berenson

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 29, 2021

In a December 2020 op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Alex Berenson noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has ushered in “a new age of censorship and suppression.”

Talk about hitting the nail on the head.

The hacks at the Yahoo propaganda outlet call him an “anti-vax influencer.” The leftist rag Daily Beast referred to him as a “Covid truther.”

And now the Twitter gestapo has come for Berenson.

The author and former New York Times journalist has been permanently banned from the social(ist) media platform after a tweet in which he wrote that the Covid vaccine does not stop virus transmission or infection.

“Don’t think of it as a vaccine,” Berenson wrote. “Think of it – at best – as a therapeutic with a limited window of efficacy and terrible side effect profile that must be dosed IN ADVANCE OF ILLNESS.”

Twitter told Fox News that Berenson’s account was permanently suspended as of Saturday for “repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation rules.”

Those so-called “rules” are merely a narrative. They only “follow the science” the powers that be at Twitter deem to be relative to the narrative.

The CDC has confirmed that fully-vaccinated individuals can be infected with Covid and can transmit the virus. On Aug. 28, Facebook slapped a ‘False Information’ block on the post of WorldTribune’s article, ‘Scientists: Fully vaccinated carry 251 times the Covid viral load as unvaccinated‘.

Earlier this month, Israel reported that 59 percent of the most recent hospitalizations due to Covid were fully-vaccinated individuals, according to an Aug. 16 article from Science that cited national data tracked by Israel’s largest health management organization. The figures suggest breakthrough infections may be more common than the term implies, the report suggests.

“This is a very clear warning sign for the rest of the world,” said Ran Balicer, CIO at Clalit Health Services, Israel’s largest health maintenance organization. “If it can happen here, it can probably happen anywhere.”

Israel has one of the world’s highest Covid-19 vaccination levels

On his Substack page, Berenson posted a message, just over 152 characters, titled, “Goodbye Twitter.”

In a statement to the New York Post, the Yale-educated writer and novelist blasted Twitter’s decision: “We have reached a dangerous moment. Social media companies that have audiences which dwarf any other are now actively censoring reporters at the behest of governments,” Berenson said. “I will continue to fight to get out the truth and am considering all legal options.”

Berenson noted in the December 2020 op-ed: “Information has never been more plentiful or easier to distribute. Yet we are sliding into a new age of censorship and suppression, encouraged by technology giants and traditional media companies. As someone who’s been falsely characterized as a coronavirus ‘denier,’ I have seen this crisis firsthand.”

At that time, Berenson had been battling with Amazon over his own self-published books.

“Since June, Amazon has twice tried to suppress self-published booklets I have written about Covid-19 and the response to it,” he continued. “These booklets don’t contain conspiracy theories. Like the scientists who wrote the Great Barrington Declaration, I simply believe many measures to control the coronavirus have been damaging, counterproductive and unsupported by science.”

