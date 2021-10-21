‘Never succumb to Left’s psychological warfare’: Bannon honors President Trump’s executive privilege

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 21, 2021

Former Trump White House chief adviser Steve Bannon is calling on Americans not to surrender to the leftist mob’s “psychological warfare” which intends to break “your resistance.”

Bannon has been targeted by the partisan House select committee investigating Jan. 6, which on Tuesday voted unanimously to hold him in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena to appear before the committee and produce records.

“The first tenet of psychological warfare is to break you to become compliant to make sure all your actions and human agency will be futile,” Bannon said on his Monday War Room broadcast.

Bannon’s attorney, Robert Costello, wrote in a letter to House investigators on Oct. 7 that Bannon does not have to fulfill their request for information due to President Donald Trump’s right to keep information confidential through executive privilege.

The move comes after Trump’s legal team had instructed the president’s former aides, including Bannon, not to comply with the congressional subpoenas, which were issued last month.

“It is therefore clear to us that since the executive privileges belong to President Trump, and he has, through his counsel, announced his intention to assert those executive privileges enumerated above, we must accept his direction and honor his invocation of executive privilege,” Costello wrote to the House committee on Oct. 7, which was the deadline to respond to the subpoena.

Joe Biden told his Big Media allies on Oct. 16 that he hoped subpoenas for people to testify in front of the Jan. 6 select committee would be enforced. Observers noted that Biden made no such comments during his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, when then-Attorney General Eric Holder defied several subpoenas.

“With information, you can be armed to take action in a world gone awry and that you will never succumb to psychological warfare which is to break your resistance which is to make you complicit,” Bannon added during his Monday broadcast.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief