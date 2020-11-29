‘Never be stopped by fear’: Michael Flynn’s tribute to God, family, patriots and Sidney Powell

Special to WorldTribune, November 29, 2020

by Michael T. Flynn

By Almighty God’s grace and with the love and courage of my wife Lori, the strength and fortitude of our families, and the inspiration of our friends and every single patriot who circled me with their prayers, wisdom, and kindness, I say thank you from the bottom of my heart.

For the first time in more than four years and because of my fearless attorney, Sidney Powell, the Guardian Angel of American Justice, and thousands of good people with endless energy rallying together on my behalf, I breathe freedom and liberty today.

We are a nation founded by leaders who fought tyranny and oppression to ensure that all American citizens be treated fairly and equally across this land. These constitutional and God-given rights should never be denied or disguised behind false prosecution or political persecution out of fear, hate, or an opposing voice. Those who scowl at the very core of our Republic and act from vengeance or revenge against one of us, threaten the safety and security of all of us.

Never again should any family or individual be so viciously targeted, maligned, smeared, and threatened such has been the experience of my family and I. Not you and your loved ones, not me nor President Trump, our First Lady, and the Trump children. Stand with me today in renouncing this betrayal of trust that has burdened our nation and proclaim with one united voice across this land that we will never again allow the rightful power of the citizens of this country to be uprooted, undercut, usurped, or held hostage by a coup against our nation, a duly elected President or any future president of these United States.

For over three decades, it has been my honor and privilege as a Soldier and public servant to fight for the rights of American citizens and for citizens of the world. I have fought alongside the bravest men and women on distant battlefields in the midst of the fire and fury of war. In this fight for my life and liberties on the battlefield of justice and truth, my faith in God and the love and support of my wife Lori have seen me through.

Along our journey together, we have been blessed to have the trust and support of millions of Americans across our great country and around the world. These are our Digital Army of Patriots who inspired us to keep fighting, uncovered secrets we would otherwise have not known, and shared with us their thoughts, dreams, and wisdom throughout this ordeal.

Many months ago, one patriot wrote to me, “I only recently learned of you. I’ve been willfully ignorant of this world and the level of evil in it. God is moving in our lives and I know my purpose now is to raise my five patriots to love God, fight for truth, and defend the United States of America, One nation under God!” We are so deeply and sincerely appreciative for the force of light brought into our lives to battle on and we will never forget the trust placed in us to never give up the search for truth.

I am forever grateful to my legal team of warriors – a team that came into our lives during the most difficult time. Ms. Sidney Powell entered the Flynn family’s lives like an Angel sent from heaven with the fighting spirit of David, ready to slay Goliath—and she did.

Each member (of our small defense team), assembled by Sidney, fulfilled unique and difficult roles with a warrior’s spirit. Mr. Jesse Binnall, a brilliant leader, and polished legal street fighter possessed an expert grasp of the law and a common-sense approach to discovering the truth. Ms. Molly McCann, who is an intense scholar with a superb mastery of the law, a true warrior, and someone of great faith. Molly spent tireless hours researching, reading, and writing all the while helping her Mother’s fight with cancer. Mr. David Warrington’s steady hand and advice on navigating the minefields of the Washington, D.C. legal circuit were always on the mark. Lindsay McKasson and Abigail (Abbie) Frye are two determined legal professionals who were relentless in piecing together a million-piece puzzle allowing our team to find the truth.

A special thank you goes to my warrior sister Barbara, who took on managing my legal defense fund and between her and my youngest sibling and brother, Joe, did countless interviews to help raise necessary and important funds to fight this fight. And finally, my sister Clare Eckert and her daughter (my God-Daughter and niece), Alicia Kutzer, rounded out our team. My oldest sister Clare is a tough but superb legal and business professional and Alicia is a remarkable lawyer. Without a doubt, we could not have won this fight without their counsel, exceptional research and writing abilities, as well as their unwavering love.

I can never thank them all enough for taking on this monumental challenge to win. Because of them, my eyes are brighter and my heart is filled with love for my sons, their wives, my grandchildren, and for all members of our extended family of Flynns and Andrades and so many, many others who kept me going and gave me strength through their prayers and messages of hope for the future.

Together, we have overcome this enormous hurdle. Now we will get back up on our feet, dust ourselves off, and not fear what lies ahead. We may be tested again with false accusations and untruths and hatred for our beliefs and for raising our voices but we cannot be deterred and we cannot stop.

Time does not always heal all wounds, but discovering the truth has a funny way of shaping the scars.

To all Americans, what we choose to do in this life should never be stopped by fear. Instead, we need to embrace the uncertainty and accept the risk that comes with sacrifice and then work to overcome the sheer magnitude of life’s challenges, especially during this crucible of our nation’s history. Our very survival as a nation is at stake.

The Flynns will never stop being the fighters that our parents, Charlie and Helen, taught us to be. Through generations of military in our past, and with many of us still serving our nation in one capacity or another, we will “rise up” to the next set of challenges together and defend our families, our homes, our honor, and our nation.

Even today, perhaps more than ever before, America requires tried, true, and tested patriots to ensure the future of our children and grandchildren. And in the end, there is only ONE who is the judge of our ultimate destiny.

God Bless America.

Michael T. Flynn