Neuralink meets X: In first, paralyzed man posts on social media just by thinking

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 24, 2024

The man who received the first Neuralink brain implant, courtesy of Elon Musk, posted on X on Friday for the first time just by thinking.

The man, 29-year-old Noland Arbaugh, describes using the Neuralink implant as like using the Force from the Star Wars franchise, allowing him to “just stare somewhere on the screen” and move the cursor where he wants.

Arbaugh was injured in a diving accident eight years ago that paralyzed him below the shoulders.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave Neuralink permission to conduct in-human clinical trials last year, and shortly afterwards the company announced that it was seeking test subjects for an initial six-year trial.

First ever post made just by thinking, using the @Neuralnk Telepathy device! https://t.co/mj8GfiuDcD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2024

