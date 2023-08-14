‘Nero fiddled …’: Feds are MIA, Biden on vacation following Maui wildfire catastrophe

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 14, 2023

Officials have confirmed 96 deaths in the Maui wildfire catastrophe and warned that the number will likely rise substantially as recovery crews with cadaver dogs worked their way through hundreds of destroyed homes and burned-out vehicles in Lahaina.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden was vacationing yet again in Delaware and twice said he had “no comment” when asked to address the Maui situation. Biden has now been physically on vacation for a full year since Jan. 20, 2021.

Social media users voiced their outrage at Biden after Bloomberg reporter Justin Sink posted a photo of the 80-year-old lounging with a group of people on Rehoboth Beach Sunday afternoon.

“I campaigned for you,” wrote former Hawaii legislator Kaniela Ing. “Now, when I lose dozens of my friends, family, and neighbors. This?”

“Biden in a nutshell. East Palestine: No comment. Maui: No comment. Ukraine: send them another 24 billion,” one X user wrote.

Stephen L. Miller, an editor at The Spectator, tweeted that Biden “just came back from a 14-day beach vacation. Spent 4 days in DC, now is back on the beach and has no comment for wildfires that wiped out entire communities. Just incredible stuff.”

Republican Kari Lake, also ripped Biden: “One of the most beautiful places on earth has been reduced to cinders. In Delaware: @JoeBiden can’t be bothered to care. Putting America First means getting this joker out of the White House.” Lake added that Biden “rode his bike to the beach while the people of Lahaina, Hawaii dug through the ashes of their shattered community. And Nero fiddled while Rome burned.”

On Maui, New York Times reporter Kellen Browning reported survivors were sleeping outdoors and having to fend for themselves due to the slow response from the Hawaii and federal governments: “A group of locals in Honokowai were filling up gas cans on their own dime to distribute to towns in need. Power is back in west Maui, some places have Starlink and cell towers are being set up. But still no large-scale govt presence where we were.”

The Maui wildfire is the deadliest in the United States since 1918, when 453 people died in the Cloquet fire in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to the nonprofit research group National Fire Protection Association.

