Nebraska Democrat: Take away our drag shows? We’ll take away your Bible camps

by WorldTribune Staff, February 1, 2023

After the Republican-dominated legislature in Nebraska introduced a bill that would ban minors from drag shows, a Democrat state senator proposed an amendment to the bill that would ban children from attending religious camps.

State Sen. Megan Hunt said she proposed the amendment to “make a point.”

“There is a well-documented history of indoctrination and sexual abuse perpetrated by religious leaders and clergy people upon children,” Hunt’s amendment states.

“For purposes of this section, religious indoctrination camp means a camp, vacation Bible study, retreat, lock-in, or convention held by a church, youth group, or religious organization for the purpose of indoctrinating children with a specific set of religious beliefs. No individual under nineteen years of age shall be present at a religious indoctrination camp.”

Legislative Bill 371, which Hunt’s amendment was proposed to, would ban anyone under 19 from attending drag shows and would make bringing a minor to a drag show a criminal misdemeanor. It would also ban anyone under 21 from attending drag shows where alcohol is served.

“All–age drag shows, sometimes featuring child performers, have become increasingly popular in recent years, and Democrats and LGBT activists have fought against efforts to restrict child attendance, portraying these efforts as anti-LGBT,” Laurel Duggan wrote for The Daily Caller on Jan. 31.

This is an amendment that I will use to make a point about the underlying bill, LB371, which bans all-ages drag shows. It won’t pass, I would withdraw it if it had the votes to pass. It’s a device to make a point. We need not clench nor worry. https://t.co/aUgwBtN1QG — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) January 28, 2023

