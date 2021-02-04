NC Lt. Gov. Robinson slams leftist media for portraying state GOP as KKK

by WorldTribune Staff, February 4, 2021

On Feb. 2, leftist media outlet WRAL-TV published a cartoon which depicted North Carolina Republicans as the Ku Klux Klan.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican and the state’s first black lieutenant governor, blasted WRAL.

“It’s something we cannot stand for, folks,” Robinson said at a Tuesday press conference.

“On the second day of Black History Month, the first black lieutenant governor of North Carolina has been portrayed as [racist],” Robinson added. “That you would portray a black man, just because he’s in the GOP, as a Klansman …. the hypocrisy is mind-numbing, folks.”

The cartoon posted online by WRAL shows an elephant, the symbol of the Republican Party, wearing a Klan robe and posing as a member of the school board. Robinson is a school board member.

Robinson angered North Carolina leftists recently when he said that “systemic racism” does not exist within the United States system of government and shouldn’t be pushed in schools.

The opinion editor for Capitol Broadcasting, owner of WRAL-TV, defended the cartoon and attempted to claim it isn’t actually calling Republicans members of the KKK.

“Editorial cartoons are creative and provocative, using hyperbole and satire,” editor Seth Effron said in a statement. “No one believes Republicans on the State Board of Education are members of the Ku Klux Klan. The editorial cartoon by Dennis Draughon is meant to point out that these members of the State Board are trying to wipe out from the social studies curriculum the record of racism which includes the Klan and the segregationist practices that were imposed in our state and nation’s history.”

Effron didn’t mention that the KKK was long prominent in the Democrat Party in North Carolina and that it was Republicans who led the fight to put down the Klan in the state.

Today WRAL released this cartoon depicting our Lt. Governor, Mark Robinson as a Klansman because he won’t bow to the leftist anti-American agenda they are pushing in our schools! pic.twitter.com/RhJ8SiIuI6 — Tracy Philbeck (@tracyphilbeck) February 3, 2021

