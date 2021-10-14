NBA player: Covid vaccine ‘1,000 percent’ ended his season; was told to keep it secret

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2021

Former Atlanta Hawks point guard Brandon Goodwin said he developed blood clots after receiving the Covid vaccination which resulted in him missing the end of the 2020-21 NBA season in which the Hawks made a deep playoff run.

In a post on Twitch, Goodwin said: “Yes, the vaccine ended my season. One thousand percent.” He also said that he was told “not to say anything about it, not to tell anybody.”

Goodwin, who does not have a contract for the 2021-22 season, said: “I don’t know where I’m playing at this year. I’m not going to lie to y’all, I don’t know. (The Hawks) were just like, ‘Don’t say anything about it, don’t tell anybody. I’m like, ‘Bruh, what?’ ”

Goodwin said of the blood clots after the jab: “I got sick and I never quite recovered from it. I would always have back pain, I was just super tired in the games.”

Goodwin used Atlanta’s back-to-back games against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 28 and April 30 as an example.

“Bro, I was so tired,” he said. “I felt like I couldn’t run up and down the court. My back was hurting.”

The Hawks then had a three-game homestand from May 1-5.

“My back really started hurting bad,” Goodwin recalled. “Then, I’m like, ‘OK. I need to go to the doctor. That’s when I found out I had blood clots. That all within the span of a month.”

“I was fine until then,” Goodwin said. “I was fine up until I took the vaccine, I was fine. People trying to tell you, ‘No. It’s not the vaccine.’ How do you know? You don’t know.”

Here’s nba player Brandon Goodwin on twitch saying he developed blood clots that ended his season, “1000% it was the vaccine” and he never played again. But you won’t hear these stories being reported. Just “hey everyone let’s Gang up on kyrie and say he’s ruining the nets” pic.twitter.com/0hAKL21hbo — Timotheus (@TimIsThaMan) October 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets all-star guard Kyrie Irving has responded after the team said he would not be allowed to play until he receives the Covid vaccine, which has refused to do. Media hacks have also speculated that Irving would retire.

Irving defended his decision not to take the jab: “I am doing what’s best for me. I know the consequences here and if it means that I’m judged and demonized for that, that’s just what it is. That’s the role I play, but I never wanted to give up my passion, my love, my dream just over this mandate.”

Irving is not eligible to play Nets home games in New York City, where a mandate requires professional athletes on one of the city’s teams to be vaccinated to practice or play in public venues. He would have been able to practice with the Nets and play in road games in cities that do not have a vax mandate. If that were the case, he would be giving up about half of his $35 million salary by missing the home games.

The Nets, however, made it clear that it would not accept that scenario.

“Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Irving said: “So what? It’s not about the money,. It’s not always about the money. It’s about choosing what’s best for you. You think I really want to lose money?”

“Nobody’s hijacking this voice,” Irving added. “And see if they play this on their TV channels & see if they play this actual truth somewhere before you start talking about me & what I’m doing with my life. And no I’m not retiring, and no I’m not leaving this game like this.”

