Navarro report calls for ‘urgent’ investigation of election

by WorldTribune Staff, December 21, 2020

Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to President Donald Trump, released a report on Dec. 17 saying that irregularities in the 2020 election are substantial enough to overturn the results and a full investigation should be launched before Jan. 20.

Titled “The Immaculate Deception,” the report supports the claim that the election “may well have been stolen” from Trump. Navarro, who is director of the White House Office for Trade and Manufacturing Policy, said he produced the report in his capacity as a private citizen.

“If these election irregularities are not fully investigated prior to Inauguration Day and thereby effectively allowed to stand, this nation runs the very real risk of never being able to have a fair presidential election again,” Navarro said in the report.

In the report, Navarro examines six types of irregularities in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The charts below, which detail widespread evidence (check mark) and some evidence (asterisk) of fraud and irregularities, were included in Navarro’s report.

Outright Voter Fraud

This includes large-scale manufacturing of fake ballots and bribery, along with the use of ballots cast in the names of dead voters or by ineligible voters such as felons and illegal immigrants. Others include ballots counted multiple times and those cast by illegal, out-of-state voters.

Ballot Mishandling

Navarro calls it a “multifaceted problem” that was featured in five out of six of the battleground states. It includes such factors as no voter ID checks, signature match check abuses, “naked ballots” that lack an outer envelope, and broken chain-of-custody records.

Contestable Process Fouls

Navarro said these irregularities include abuses regarding poll watchers and observers, such as denial of access or lack of meaningful access, as well as violations of state law in the area of mail-in and absentee ballots. It also includes illegal ballot curing by poll workers and violations of voter registration procedures.

Equal Protection Clause Violations

The 14th Amendment features the Equal Protection Clause, which mandates that no state may deny its citizens equal protection under the law. Navarro identified questionable practices in this regard as applying higher standards of certification and ID verification to in-person voters compared to mail-in and absentee balloting, and different standards of ballot curing for different counties.

Voting Machine Irregularities

Navarro identified two major types of voting machine irregularities: large-scale inaccuracies and vote switching from one candidate to another, which caused vote surges in favor of one candidate.

Significant Statistical Anomalies

Navarro identified such phenomena as significant changes in absentee ballot rejection rates compared to prior elections, and unusual vote surges.

Navarro concluded the report by saying: “The failure to aggressively and fully investigate” the irregularities “signal a failure not just of our anti-Trump mainstream media and censoring social media but also of both our legislative and judicial branches.”

