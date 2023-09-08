Navarro after contempt conviction: ‘People are tired of Joe Biden weaponizing courts’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2023

Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said he was not at all surprised that a Washington, D.C. jury convicted him of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Select Committee investigating Jan. 6.

“We knew going in what the verdict was going to be. That is why this is going to the appeals court,” Navarro told reporters outside the courthouse. “And we feel – look, I said from the beginning this is going to the Supreme Court. I said from the beginning I’m willing to go to prison to settle this issue, I’m willing to do that.”

Asked if he’s spoken with Donald Trump, Navarro said the former president “has been a rock in terms of assistance. We talk when we need to talk.”

Navarro said Trump “will win the presidential race in 2024, in November. You know why? Because the people are tired of Joe Biden weaponizing courts like this and the Department of Justice.”

The judge scheduled Navarro’s sentencing for Jan. 12, 2024.

Navarro said he would appeal based on executive privilege issues.

Navarro is the second ex-aide to Trump to be prosecuted for refusing to cooperate with the committee. Steve Bannon was convicted last year on two contempt counts. Bannon’s case is currently on appeal.

Peter Navarro: “I said from the beginning I am willing to go to prison to settle this issue … But I also know that the likelihood of me going to prison is relatively small because we are right on this issue.” pic.twitter.com/HNZmGIJTJZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 7, 2023

