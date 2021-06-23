Nashville crowd boos Jill Biden for shaming Tennessee’s unvaccinated

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 23, 2021

Jill Biden traveled to the solidly red state of Tennessee on Tuesday to lecture the unvaccinated. She was roundly booed.

Biden appeared at a pop-up vaccination center in Nashville with country singer Brad Paisley to encourage citizens to get the emergency-authorized Covid jab. Meanwhile, at the nearby Old Smokey Distillery, fans were waiting for Paisley to perform.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Tennessee has one of the lowest rates of vaccination, with 41 percent of its residents having received at least one jab.

“This state still has a little bit of a way to go,” Biden told the audience at the distillery in Nashville. “Only 3 in 10 Tennesseans are vaccinated.” (So, either “Dr.” Biden isn’t keeping up with the CDC’s data or was trying to be more compelling.)

The vaccination center was in an outdoor beer garden. Anyone who received a Covid jab was offered a free beer, which was served inside. Inside the distillery was packed, reports say.

“Only about 10 people showed up at the clinic at the distillery while Biden was there,” the Daily Mail noted.

Tennesseans were not lining up to follow Biden’s appeal to get the jab or the beer that went with it.

But, the shaming continued as Biden lectured: “The vaccines are the only way to get back to, you know, the open mics and the music festivals and concerts that have made this city so very special.”

As Biden shamed the unvaccinated, the crowd waiting for Paisley at the popular Nashville bar could be heard booing.

“Well, you’re booing yourselves!” Biden proclaimed.

Gateway Pundit’s Patty McMurray noted: “Can anyone imagine First Lady Melania being booed and telling the audience that they should be booing themselves? It would have been front-page news across the world. Nurse Jill, however, gets a pass because she’s so — well — her husband doesn’t post mean tweets.”

(Biden’s lecturing of those booing her can be seen in the local newscast video below. But, be warned, it begins with the usual Biden hero worship that is common in the leftist-dominated “mainstream” media of 2021.)

